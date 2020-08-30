Minnesota gets approval to provide additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits

Deanna Weniger writes in the Pioneer Press: “Minnesotans receiving unemployment benefits will be able to apply for an additional $300 per week, Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday. The state has received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Lost Wages Assistance program.…To be eligible, an applicant must have a weekly unemployment benefit amount of at least $100 and must be unemployed due to COVID-19.Those currently receiving unemployment benefits do not need to reapply or do anything other than complete their weekly benefits request to receive the additional $300 a week.”

The Washington Post’s Neena Satija has a lengthy report on the 2010 killing of David Smith, who died after a Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on him for more than four minutes: “A Washington Post examination of records obtained in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Smith’s family offers a rare, detailed look at how the Minneapolis Police Department investigated itself when a civilian was fatally injured in custody. The records include a dozen taped depositions, internal investigative records and multiple videos of the incident. Though the officers were cleared of misconduct, some supervisors questioned by Smith family attorneys in depositions taken two years later in the lawsuit said they saw lapses in how Smith had been treated.”

The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper and Maya Rao report: “Nearly six months into the pandemic, downtown remains largely empty with at least 85% of the area’s workforce still at home. The throngs that once spilled out of restaurants for lunch and happy hours are gone. … All of that has left fewer eyes on the street and growing worries about safety in the city’s core. Those concerns boiled over last week after rioters broke windows and looted businesses along Nicollet Mall, following false rumors police had killed a Black man downtown — the death was later confirmed a suicide.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Crews are searching for a child who went missing Saturday evening in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. Firefighters, police and Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 6-year-old child missing in the water around 6:20 p.m. near the Hennepin Bridge at Boom Island Park. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the child was part of a group of five children taken to the park to ride bikes. Two adults were supervising the group, and some of the children decided to go into the water.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder writes: “Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said Saturday the club is working with Ramsey County to turn Allianz Field into a polling place for the general election in November. … ‘This was very, very important for our players,’ Wright said on the Fox Sports North pregame show. ‘Our players wanted Allianz Field and our team to step up into that arena and try to encourage the get out the vote (initiative). This effort includes another meeting between the team and the county on Tuesday, Wright said.”

The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin writes: “Bill Hudson, the WCCO reporter who circled the globe to bring international stories a little closer to home, is setting aside his suitcase. The Elk River native will officially sign off Friday, wrapping up more than three decades at the station of his childhood dreams.”

The Associated Press writes: “With chants of ‘One person, one vote!’ and ‘No justice, no peace!’ a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a Wisconsin courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence and share messages of change, nearly a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. The diverse group of protesters also chanted ‘Seven bullets, seven days!’ — a reference to the number of times Blake was shot last Sunday — as they marched toward the courthouse in Kenosha. There Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., gave an impassioned call for changing a system he described as fostering police brutality and racial inequities.”