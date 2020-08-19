Target has biggest sales jump in company history

Big Red in the black. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Customers who valued the ease of one-stop shopping — whether in store or online — helped propel Target to its biggest sales jump in company history. The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday reported comparable store sales grew 24.3% for the second quarter. Profits for the May-to-July period grew 80% to $1.7 billion, or $3.35 a share.”

Another option for the fall. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “’Shadow Schools’ are giving Minnesota parents options as they juggle work schedules with distance learning as the new school years begin across the state. These programs will allow students to get their daily assignments from their teachers, but they’ll be able to complete their homework away from home while their parents work.”

Mankato immigrant and entrepreneur responds to the president’s rhetoric. Sahan Jounral’s Hibah Ansari reports: “[J’s Sambusas’s owner Nasra ‘Jamila’ Ibrahim] hears Trump and his supporters talk about how refugees are simply ‘getting’ from the government. But, Jamila said, ‘they’re giving, too. I came as a refugee to the United States, but that doesn’t mean that I’m a burden,’ Jamila said. ‘I’m a member of the community. I opened a business. I’m hiring. I’m paying taxes. I’m working; I don’t get welfare.’”

Article continues after advertisement

The best of intentions. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “During a virtual Park Board meeting, dozens of angry neighbors criticized the commissioners for inviting a situation they were not equipped to handle. As they voted to put new restrictions on encampments, a defeated [Park Board commissioner Londel] French said the board ‘may have bitten off a little bit more than we can chew.’ … French said he did not understand the magnitude of the issues homeless people suffer from, including mental illness, addiction and the predators who take advantage of them. The Park Board, he said, ‘didn’t do a good job of keeping people safe.’”

Double-dribbling. KSTP’s Kevin Moran reports: “The Minnesota Timberwolves have been part of a research project that may make it safer for kids to go back to school. … You submit a clean sample of saliva and the test results take hours, not days. The test is also much cheaper than conventional COVID-19 testing, which can cost up to $150 each.”

In other news…

Maybe grab an extra pair of socks next time you’re at the Gap: “Mall of America owner enters into forbearance agreement to help with mortgage troubles” [Star Tribune]

Kudos: “Polar explorer Ann Bancroft, Judy Garland and Ilhan Omar among influential women on Minnesota list” [USA Today]

Crazy how these things keep popping up in his account: “Fargo lawmaker says he was hacked after incendiary remarks appeared on his Facebook page — again” [Fargo Forum]