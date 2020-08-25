U of M Board of Regents votes to delay start of in-person classes at three campuses

For the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth reports, “University of Minnesota students at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses will have to wait at least two weeks to find out if they can move into dorms and return to the classroom this fall. The U’s Board of Regents voted 8-3 Monday to delay the opening of dormitories and the start of in-person undergraduate classes by at least two weeks at the three campuses. The decision was met with mixed reactions from the campus communities, with some frustrated by the sudden switch and others relieved that officials are approaching the semester carefully.”

At MPR, Brakkton Booker and Emma Bowman say, “The Wisconsin National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, Wis., after a Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with police over the weekend. The shooting was caught on video that has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers said the guard troops would support local law enforcement officials, but added it would not be an extended deployment.”

And also in the Star Tribune, this from Erin Golden, “A growing number of Minnesota school districts are abruptly changing their back-to-school strategies, scrapping plans for in-person classes and opting to start the school year with distance learning. The decisions, coming weeks — or days — before the start of the academic year, have been driven by worries over staffing shortages and fluctuating numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, among other concerns. In some cases, so many teachers and staff members have requested medical leave or health-related accommodations that school leaders weren’t sure they would have enough teachers for returning students.”

For the Forum News Service, Sarah Mearhoff writes: “According to a Monday news release from Biden’s campaign, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson, former U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger and 2010 gubernatorial candidate Tom Horner have joined a list of ‘Republicans for Biden’ across the country favoring the former vice president. In a joint statement, the three Republicans said Biden is ‘a leader that can unite Minnesotans’ with ‘the knowledge, experience, and fundamental decency to unite our state and our country.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson writes: “The Vikings could make an announcement as soon as Tuesday on how matters stand on possibly having some fans at home games this season. Minnesota opens the season Sept. 13 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Although a state executive order has limited gatherings to 250 people during the coronavirus pandemic, Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Monday the team is continuing to work with officials in an attempt to get some fans at games this season.”

At Fox News, Amy McGorry says, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dropped its recommendation for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from trips overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC updated its guidelines on its website. Though the two-week recommendation was changed, the federal agency did caution travelers that they can still contract the novel coronavirus while traveling.”

This from Reuters: “Delta Air Lines is set to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo seen by Reuters on Monday that noted the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging air travel demand. In a memo to pilots, Delta’s head of flight operations John Laughter said there were roughly 11,200 active pilots still on Delta’s roster after a voluntary early departure program.”

For yahoo! Finance Hannah Levitt says, “Hitting banks with multibillion-dollar fines grabs headlines, but a Federal Reserve cap on Wells Fargo & Co.’s assets is becoming the industry’s true terror. The wonky sanction devised by the Fed in early 2018 to force Wells Fargo to address a series of scandals is turning into one of the costliest punishments ever levied by a single regulator. By one method of estimating, Wells Fargo has missed out on roughly $4 billion in profits — and counting — since the cap was imposed, and it’s unclear when the Fed will lift it.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A 55-year-old man has been charged after authorities say a body was found underneath a vehicle in his garage in Vadnais Heights. A criminal complaint states Jeffrey Thomas faces two counts of second-degree murder. The complaint states deputies were called on Aug. 22 to Thornhill Drive in Vadnais Heights on the report of a loose dog. … The complaint says a deputy noticed two limp legs underneath the vehicle in the garage. When deputies tried to check on the condition of the man underneath the vehicle, Thomas tried to prevent the deputies from doing so.”

At City Pages, Jay Boller writes, “Peter Gorman was going to get to Minneapolis eventually. In 2014, the Hawaii-based artist set out on a one-year, 11,000-mile bicycle trip that looped west from Boston and back. Soon after, he began committing his urban bike adventures to memory via artful maps of intersections, the first of which, Seattle’s, grabbed headlines and spurred requests. This past weekend Minneapolis became the 53rd entry in Gorman’s I’ntersections’ series. The piece showcases the sneaky geometric beauty of our traffic grid, featuring appearances from Lake Street, Broadway Avenue, Stinson Parkway, and several other major roadways.”

The Star Tribune reports: “Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor recently entered into an exclusivity agreement with former Grizzlies minority owner Daniel E. Straus to sell the Wolves and Lynx, according to reports from the Athletic and KSTP. That exclusivity agreement expired last week, but the Athletic reported the sides are engaged in advanced talks.”