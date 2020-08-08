Walz announces third special session of Minnesota Legislature

The Forum News Services’ Dana Ferguson writes: “Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that he would call lawmakers back next week for another special legislative session to weigh the use of his enhanced executive powers. In a proclamation, Walz said lawmakers would return to the Capitol on Wednesday to vote on a proposed 30-day extension to Minnesota’s peacetime emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Star Tribune’s Aby Simons writes: “A Hennepin County judge has ordered the public release of body camera video from the night George Floyd was killed after a challenge by a coalition of local and national media companies, including the Star Tribune. In a ruling issued Friday, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that ‘Members of the Media Coalition, as well as other media and members of the public, may obtain copies’ of the footage from the body cameras worn by ex-Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng at the scene of Floyd’s May 25 death. Cahill’s order did not elaborate on the rationale for his ruling, nor on how or when the footage would be released.”

Riham Feshir and Christine T. Nguyen report for MPR: “An assault on an imam Thursday night has been a painful reminder of hateful incidents that his mosque has experienced in recent years. … The incident happened just one day after the mosque marked the third anniversary of another kind of attack. In 2017, a group of men drove from Illinois to bomb the mosque. … Neighbors and other supporters of the mosque gathered there Friday, as they have in recent months, to show their solidarity. Every Friday since the bombing, this group of mostly white residents has been standing outside Friday prayers to provide some sense of safety. After hearing about the assault last night, about 50 showed up Friday.”

The Associated Press reports: “Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak. … Harley Davidson motorcycles were everywhere but masks were almost nowhere to be seen, with an Associated Press reporter counting fewer than 10 in a crowd of thousands over a period of several hours.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otárola writes: “Starting the week of Aug. 17, the city of Minneapolis will begin to reopen 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection where George Floyd was killed and which has become a memorial site for victims of police violence. City employees told neighborhood leaders in a meeting Thursday that they would start to reopen 38th Street, said Carmen Means, executive director of the Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization.”

Also from the AP: “This first postseason experience for the young core of the Vancouver Canucks has already been quite a trip. They’re not ready to leave the bubble yet. Christopher Tanev’s wrist shot just 11 seconds into overtime gave the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night to win the best-of-five Western Conference qualifying round series in four games.