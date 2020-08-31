White House’s Birx urges Minnesota to reduce COVID spread before winter

For the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports, “The White House’s top COVID-19 adviser urged Minnesotans to buckle down and reduce the spread of the infectious disease before winter weather crams everyone indoors and transmission risks increase. Dr. Deborah Birx was in St. Paul on Sunday to meet with state officials, first with Gov. Tim Walz then with health and policy leaders. Much of the attention to reduce the spread of the virus has been focused on restaurants and public places, but people need to take the same precautions in their personal and family gatherings, said Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.”

For WCCO-TV David Schuman reports, “Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis to march and speak out about the recent violence against Black men by police. Protesters are calling for the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back to be arrested and charged. Organizers say what happened in Kenosha is a reminder that nothing’s changed since the death of George Floyd. The mood was frustrated and angry but also with a touch of hopefulness. Music was playing and there was a belief in the power of the people.”

Says MPR, “CenturyLink reported Sunday morning that an internet outage that affected customers around Minnesota and across the country for several hours has been fixed. Shortly after 10:15 a.m. the company reported that all services had been restored. … CenturyLink said it ‘pulled in every resource available to resolve the outage’. The company did not provide details on what caused the outage.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Adam Belz says, “Tom Revier said he knew his cattle operation was in for a jolt when the Chinese government cordoned off the city of Wuhan because of the coronavirus.… This year has forced his farm, Revier Cattle Co., Minnesota’s largest beef cattle operation, to shift how it raises animals and sells meat. The farm near the central Minnesota city of Olivia is unusual in that it bypasses the commodity beef market to sell its own brand directly to customers. … The Revier model of raising cows in a specific way for a unique brand of beef is one strategy for weathering the vagaries of cattle farming. But amid a pandemic that has reshaped the way Americans get their food, it has been tested. And it’s an option that’s only available to big farms.”

For NPR, Christianna Silva says, “President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday to survey the damage from last week’s protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But the city’s Democratic mayor, John Antaramian, would rather he didn’t. ‘Realistically, from our perspective, our preference would have been for him not to be coming at this point in time,’ Antaramian told NPR’s ‘Weekend Edition’ on Sunday. ‘All presidents are always welcome and campaign issues are always going on. But it would have been, I think, better had he waited to have for another time to come.’”

The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt reports, “One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable. Then the city presented the property owners with a $140,000 bill for what it would cost to haul away the debris.. … Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in the May riots, the Kim family was stunned to discover that the money it would collect from its insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “Minnesota is joining a coalition of 22 states, territories and local governments in a lawsuit that challenges a rule that scales back environmental review of federal actions under the National Environmental Policy Act, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Saturday According to a news release from Ellison’s office, the lawsuit alleges that the new final rule “abandons informed decision making” and limits the public’s ability to weigh in on actions that are likely to affect the environment, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and NEPA. The Trump administration’s Council on Environmental Quality published the new final rule on July 16, and it is set to go into effect on Sept. 14.”