Amid confusion, Craig urges 2nd Congressional District voters to proceed as if election still happening

MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig urged 2nd Congressional District voters Friday to proceed as though the election for her seat in November is still on amid uncertainty brought about by a candidate’s death. Craig’s bid for a second term took an unusual turn this week when one of her challengers, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks, died. … There is a Minnesota law that says a vacancy on the ballot this close to the election could push the entire contest into a special election next year. But federal law dictates that House elections are held in early November.”

Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman write in the New York Times: “President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years. Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to six people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “News broke Friday morning that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had pulled their teams of workers from the state after some had been subjected to repeated harassment, including racist remarks …. While the incidents involving the CDC workers in rural parts of central and southern Minnesota are dramatic in their details, they’re not new. They’re the progression of a pattern of harassment and threats against public health workers that has been growing across the nation for months as some, including President Donald Trump, have sown distrust in public health institutions and their ranks, several in the sector said.”

In the Star Tribune, Zoe Jackson says: “President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota once again next week, making a campaign appearance in Duluth. The president has made multiple campaign stops in the state this year. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made appearances on the same day in northern Minnesota last week. Trump will speak at the Duluth International Airport next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “St. Paul Public Schools said Friday it doesn’t have enough staff to begin gradually bringing students back to school. District students have been learning from home since the fall semester began on Sept. 8. Officials had promised to decide by Friday whether an initial group of around 500 students — those who spend most of a typical school day in a special-education setting — could begin getting in-person services and instruction two days a week Oct. 19. But despite decreases in new coronavirus cases in Ramsey County, the school district said Friday it’s not ready for that move.”

From the New York Times’ Astead W. Hearndon: “Over three months ago, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to defund the city’s police department, making a powerful statement that reverberated across the country. It shook up Capitol Hill and the presidential race, shocked residents, delighted activists and changed the trajectory of efforts to overhaul the police during a crucial window of tumult and political opportunity. Now some council members would like a do-over.”

KSTP’s Crystal Bui writes: The Minnesota Department of Health is getting some criticism after changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations. ‘We’ve been getting for five months, the data that says, “Today there is so many COVID-19 patients in the ICU.” Or, “Today, there are so many COVID-19 patients in the hospital,” said Minnesota state Senator Scott Jensen, R– Chaska. ‘Over the last week or so, it’s been trending around 130 to 150 in the ICU for COVID-19 and about 270 in the hospital. And all of a sudden, that data is gone.’ … The data that isn’t easily accessible anymore is how many overall patients are in the ICU or hospital right now, specifically for COVID-19. And Jensen thinks that’s a problem.”