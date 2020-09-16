Big Ten football returns in October for eight-week regular season

Grab your oars. WCCO reports: “Big Ten football will return the weekend of Oct. 24, the conference announced Wednesday morning with a slate of new testing protocol information. The conference is planning an eight-week regular season leading to a Big Ten championship game Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff teams are picked.”

Second-largest health care data breach in state history. The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson reports: “Patients from at least four different health care providers in the state — Children’s, Allina Health, Regions Hospital and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare — have been getting notifications in the mail this month saying their or their children’s data may have been pilfered at an outside company called Blackbaud that works for the hospitals’ charitable foundations. Nationally, more than 3 million people are affected by the breach, which Blackbaud discovered in May.”

Moorhead takes a preemptive pass. The Duluth News Tribune’s David Olson reports: “Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has this advice for court officials eyeing Moorhead and the Clay County Courthouse as a possible venue for a trial involving defendants in the killing of George Floyd: Keep looking. … Clay County would be a poor location for such trials for several reasons, Empting said, noting the county probably couldn’t provide the manpower or space they would require. He added that the proximity of the courthouse to Robert Asp Elementary School, which is across the street from the courthouse, is a major concern.”

Justice for Jacob. WCCO reports: “CAIR-MN says a federal lawsuit will be filed against Chisago Lakes School District on behalf of Jacob Letourneau-Elsharkawy’s estate. The 15-year-old’s family says he killed himself in 2018 after repeated bullying at Chisago Lakes High School. The school failed to provide the teenager with a safe learning environment, CAIR-MN alleges, adding that in some cases school officials were themselves bullying Letourneau-Elsharkawy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Questions for the chief. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Liz Navratil report: “Three months after their majority pledged to end the city’s police department, the Minneapolis City Council pressed chief Medaria Arradondo for a plan to address crime in their wards in their most forceful questioning of him yet. Council President Lisa Bender described conversations with constituents who said responding patrol officers told them that they weren’t enforcing laws and that the bloodshed would continue unless the city hired more police, an observation echoed by several of her colleagues.”

Try knocking next time. KSTP reports: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says an officer shot through an apartment door at an unarmed man while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance Saturday in Duluth. According to the BCA, officer Tyler Leibfried, who has been with the Duluth Police Department for five years, has been placed on administrative leave.”

In other news…

Lynx linked: “Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons, wrongfully-accused man she helped get released from prison” [KARE]

New start in the Old Country: “Sean Smuda: Unconventional Minnesotan Artist in Berlin” [Berlin Spectator]

Homeowners associations sound great: “Minnesota Navy veteran could lose his home in dispute over a flagpole” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “Former Rep. Nolan’s daughter succumbs to cancer at age 46” [Duluth News Tribune]

Unkindest cut: “Minneapolis’ Butcher And The Boar Leaves Brides-To-Be With Big Tabs After Closing Without Warning” [WCCO]

Few rotten apples: “Minnesota apple orchard picks racist hill to die on” [City Pages]