Democrats increasingly concerned that Trump could win Minnesota

The AP reports: “For such a volatile year, the White House race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been remarkably consistent. … Still, both parties are braced for the prospect of sudden changes ahead, particularly as Trump makes an aggressive pitch to white suburban voters focused on safety and fear of violent unrest. … That’s especially true in Minnesota, a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972. Democrats there say they’re increasingly concerned that the state is genuinely in play this year. ‘Trump can win Minnesota,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, who in 2018 became the first Democrat to win his suburban Minneapolis district since 1960. “’It’s real. It’s absolutely real.’”

The Wisconsin State Journal’s Kelly Meyerhoffer writes: “UW-Madison is moving all classes online and quarantining students in two of its largest dorms for at least the next two weeks, the most significant step by the university to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that has surpassed 1,000 infections in mere days. … The order came on the fifth day of classes, on the heels of a long holiday weekend and after each of the last two days saw a positivity rate of 20% or greater among students.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s plan to dip into federal CARES Act funding to launch $500 monthly payments to 150 low-income families impacted by the pandemic has run into questioning from a federal lawmaker from his own city and party. On Wednesday, several members of the St. Paul City Council appeared ready to vote in favor of using $300,000 in CARES Act money to get Carter’s “People’s Prosperity Pilot” off the ground. … Minutes before the council meeting was to start, however, city staff reviewed a letter of concern from U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, who questioned whether the pilot project met federal requirements for CARES Act spending. The St. Paul Democrat also questioned whether it would stand up to a legal fight from the Trump administration, if one were to arise.”

Paul Bond at Newsweek writes: “Michael Lindell, the chair of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in Minnesota and famous as the creator of MyPillow, is demanding a retraction and threatening ‘legal redress’ over CNN host Anderson Cooper’s hostile interview of him where they discussed whether Oleandrin was a treatment for COVID-19. In a letter obtained exclusively by Newsweek, attorney L. Lin Wood — who has sued numerous media outlets on behalf of Nick Sandmann, the teenager maligned for staring at a Native American activist — wrote that Cooper engaged in ‘the most outrageously unprofessional ‘hit piece’ interview I have ever viewed.’”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports, “A noted Minneapolis photographer is charged with raping three women repeatedly over extended periods of time, when he would also beat and keep them captive in his home. Den-Zell Gilliard, 28, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment in connection with multiple assaults and beatings of one of the women that continued over many months.”

For the Forum News Service, and Dana Ferguson and Brady Slater write: “Minnesota is getting some attention from the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden this week. The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., held a rally in Duluth on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the former vice president’s wife, Jill Biden, toured an elementary school in Prior Lake with Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Education Minnesota President Denise Specht. The visits were among several planned in the weeks ahead of the November election. Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, was set to visit Minneapolis on Thursday.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “The highest chances for killing frost and freeze Thursday morning is across northeast Minnesota away from Lake Superior. … warmer air pushes into Minnesota by next Tuesday. Highs should reach the low 80s across western Minnesota next Tuesday.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow tells us, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation is expanding new technology across the metro area to better identify drivers illegally using MnPass freeway lanes, with the goal of making the system operative by the end of the year. … MnDOT plans to spend $370,000 this fall to install flashing beacons and tag readers along Interstates 35W, 35E and 394 to help state troopers identify carpool lane cheaters.”