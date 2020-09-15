Edina Fairview medical complex locked down after doctor shot in parking lot

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth writes: “Highways and roads around Edina’s sprawling medical and retail center were closed and a hospital locked down Monday night after a man was shot in its parking area. City officials urged those living nearby to remain in their homes as police searched for the suspect. … A source who saw the incident report told the Star Tribune that the victim is a doctor who was being robbed at gunpoint and was shot when he resisted. The victim suffered noncritical injuries and was receiving medical treatment.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell returned to the office Monday, after working from home while he had COVID-19. Axtell said he has recovered and no longer needs to be in quarantine. He is one of 17 St. Paul police officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus; there have been five cases confirmed among St. Paul firefighters.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger: “The Rev. Robert Altier delivered a fiery sermon earlier this month, labeling COVID-19 an evil, man-made conspiracy and telling his Catholic congregation in Crystal that ‘we’ve been lied to.’ That came just days after the Rev. James Altman, a priest in La Crosse, Wis., appeared in a video posted on YouTube, calling Catholic Democrats ‘Godless’ hypocrites doomed to hell ….”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Chloe Chumbler writes: “The last bit of funding for extending Metro Transit’s light rail Green Line is now in place. The Federal Transit Administration announced Monday that it has approved the federal money to complete the $2 billion project. Work has already begun on extending the Green Line from downtown Minneapolis to the southwestern suburbs….”

At FOX 9, Bisi Onile-Ere says, “A Shoreview-based business technology company announced it is moving its headquarters to downtown Minneapolis. Deluxe will relocate to the old TCF Bank Building located on the 800 block of Marquette Avenue. The company says the move is expected to generate more than 5,000 new jobs. Deluxe Corporation was founded in St. Paul more than 100 years ago. It is best known for inventing the checkbook.”

KSTP-TV’s Kirsten Swanson reports: “Judges in federal courtrooms across Minnesota are preparing to hold their first jury trials in more than six months and face an unprecedented backlog because of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘We probably have about 15 or so that will be tried in the last three to four months of this year,’ said U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Tunheim. ‘That’s a large number for one period of time.’ … But as criminal courts open later this month for trials with strict health protocols in place, those who represent criminal defendants are concerned about the implications of the backlog.”

The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otarola says, “The homes in the Heritage Park neighborhood in north Minneapolis are impeccable, the lawns kept short and green, the trash cans lined up in a row. Behind that order lies a homeowners association that regularly sends violation letters and collects fines for what some neighbors see as small cosmetic infractions. … Now more than a dozen homeowners are organizing and speaking out, saying they want the Heritage Park Master Association to be dissolved entirely or be more welcoming.”

At the Business Journal, Carter Jones reports, “Unilever announced Monday that it’s donating $5 million to help 10 American cities tackle the education gap, access to food and essential supplies and the disproportionate economic impact the pandemic has had on women. Minneapolis was selected, along with Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Detroit and New York City, to receive help in supporting vulnerable people, including cash-strapped families, women-owned businesses and Black and Hispanic populations … .”

MPR writes about MPR President Duchesne Drew’s statement response to reporter Marianne Combs’s decision to resign after the news organization “failed to move forward” on a story about the conduct of a DJ at MPR’s sister radio station, the Current: “‘We were shocked by Marianne Combs’ decision to resign her position at MPR News. That said, I fully support the editors who reviewed her story. The MPR News editors decided that the story, which deals with complex and sensitive issues, is not ready to run because it does not meet our journalistic standards.’ On Tuesday morning during the 8 a.m. hour, Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer will talk with Drew about the resignation.”

The AP reports: “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement late Monday that he discovered he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. The state’s top law enforcement officer said he initially thought he hit a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday night. He is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. … The Department of Public Safety issued a statement earlier Monday that said only that Ravnsborg told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had hit a deer.”