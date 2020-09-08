Hagedorn releases internal audit of office mailings

Still some questions here. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Randy Petersen reports: “U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn released an internal review of his office’s expenditures on printing and mailings conducted through two firms with connections to staff members. … The holiday-weekend release of the report comes less than two weeks after the Minnesota Republican visited Rochester and avoided answering questions on the subject, citing the ongoing review. … In a statement released Sunday, the first-term congressman indicates he wants to move beyond the controversy. … ‘I’ve taken corrective action and provided all available information to the House,’ he said. ‘My focus moving forward is continuing my work to promote the interests of southern Minnesotans by sustaining our farmers, supporting small businesses, and maintaining our fine rural hospitals.’”

More Minneapolis carjackings. KMSP reports: “A Somali community leader and former city council candidate says he was carjacked and pepper sprayed in the parking lot of the Seward Co-op in Minneapolis by five teens Monday afternoon. … According to a statement from Minneapolis Police, a man was carjacked in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue East on a report of an armed robbery and carjacking. Abdizirak Bihi, a Somali community leader in Minneapolis, said that he was this victim. … While searching for the vehicle in question, Minneapolis Police responded to another report of an assault and carjacking in the area of 14th Avenue South and 18th Street East. In that case, an adult female was sprayed with a chemical irritant as well before her car was stolen.”

Chauvin in court on tax charges. WCCO reports: “Derek Chauvin is due in court Tuesday for felony tax fraud charges. … He’s the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. … Prosecutors have also charged Chauvin, and his estranged wife, with several counts of tax evasion for lying about their income.”

Barn weddings are so hot these days. The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw reports: “A quarrel over sprinklers is breaking out among restored barn owners in Minnesota. … Owners of the state’s 83 restored barns, used as wedding venues, are arguing over a mandate to install $300,000 sprinkler systems. … Many of those who have already done this say the law should be enforced equally statewide. But most barn-owners say installing sprinklers would put them out of business — for little public benefit. … Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, is siding with the un-sprinklered barns. Housley is sponsoring legislation that would ease fire codes for smaller rural venues.”

In other news…

Article continues after advertisement

Trying to keep COVID in check: “UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire enact quarantines” [KARE]

Across the whole metro: “Eagan police warn of spike in catalytic converter thefts” [KSTP]

Belated happy Labor Day: “Workers at Lawless and Stilheart distilleries just unionized” [City Pages]