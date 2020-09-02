HealthPartners wants 1,500 for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Giving it a shot. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Twin Cities-based HealthPartners will enroll 1,500 people to take part in a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University. Researchers from the HealthPartners Institute will oversee the trial enrollment in partnership with physicians from across the organization’s care system. HealthPartners is the only organization in Minnesota, and one of just 100 sites in the U.S., Peru and Chile to take part in the trial.”

Range of opinions. The Mesabi Tribune’s Jerry Burnes reports: “Leaders at the United Steelworkers union representing steel industry workers and Iron Range miners penned a letter Tuesday in rebuttal to six Greater Minnesota mayors, who in endorsing President Donald J. Trump’s re-election, said the region is thriving ‘for the first time in a very long time.’ That’s not the case on the ground, according to USW International President Tom Conway, District 11 Director Emil Ramirez and District 11 Staff Representative John Arbogast, who authored a letter provided to the Mesabi Tribune.’Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth,’ they wrote.”

Friedman asks Biden to look to Minneapolis: New York Times’ opinion columnist Thomas L. Friedman: “On one side are the super liberals on the Minneapolis City Council. They voted in June, after George Floyd’s death at the hands of the local police, to begin a process to remove the requirement of the City Charter to maintain a police department. Among those opposing this change is a budding coalition of Black and white community leaders from North Minneapolis, the historical home of the Minneapolis Black community. (I was born in the Northside in 1953 when it was also the home of the Jewish community.) They are unnerved by the notion of dismantling the police force for a vague alternative at a time when their neighborhood has experienced a surge in gang shootings, lootings and drug dealing — all exacerbated by the pandemic, spiraling unemployment and demoralized police officers, who, after the Floyd killing, don’t always have the numbers or the will to show up.”

Detained without charges. Sahan Journal’s Sheila Regan reports: “U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar have asked the U.S. State Department to put pressure on the government of Ethiopia to release Jawar Mohammed and Misha Chiri, both former residents of Minnesota. The two Oromo men were residing in Addis Ababa when the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrested them on June 30 and July 10, respectively. They’ve been detained without charges, though Jawar has appeared for court dates a few times a week as part of a pre-trial evidence-hearing process. Misha’s next scheduled court date is Thursday, Sept. 3.”

Easy rider. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “A Metro Transit program offering $1 fares for low-income earners is being extended to those who have lost their job for any reason, including COVID-19. The discounted fares for the unemployed will be offered through the Transit Assistance Program, which allows bus and light-rail riders to pay $1 per trip at any time, including rush hours.”

Seems really out of character. TJM4’s Ben Jordan reports: “A Kenosha business owner is accusing President Donald Trump of using his destroyed store for political gain. Tom Gram’s century-old camera shop burned to the ground a week ago during the unrest in Uptown Kenosha. Gram said he declined President Trump’s request to be a part of his tour of damage Tuesday in Kenosha. Instead, a former owner of the shop was invited and he praised the president’s efforts.”

“Indefinitely”: “Surly Brewing Co. to close its destination beer hall in Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]

RIP BWCA? “A pristine American backcountry faces down an environmental crisis” [National Geographic]

Concussion protocol request: “Kirk Cousins just fine with getting coronavirus: ‘If I die, I die’” [New York Post]

Grape news: “Minnesota winemakers find freedom as judge finds 51% rule unconstitutional” [KMSP]

Kudos: “Minnesota Lynx To Make 10th Straight Postseason Appearance” [WCCO]

The unkindest cut: “RIP: Butcher & the Boar” [Mpls.St.Paul Magazine]

Nice catch: “Teen angler hauls in giant pike at Lake Harriet” [KARE]

Elite affair: “Nimrod Bull Bash in Minnesota is a go … with 61 spectators allowed” [Echo Press]

At least put some bug spray on: “Drunken naked woman escorted out of Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Where there’s a grill, there’s a way: “The State Fair Is Canceled. Deep-Fried Oreos Are Not.” [New York Times]

Trick or treatment: “Pandemic Can’t Scare Away Anoka’s 100th Annual Halloween Festival” [WCCO]