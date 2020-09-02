Judges rules in favor of Walz on executive orders

Says the Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel, “A Ramsey County judge on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit, brought by a group of businesses and 13 Republican legislators, contended the Democratic governor is abusing his power and interfering with the legislative process. Dubbed the Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition, the group asked a judge to block Walz from issuing or enforcing emergency executive orders that he has used to limit businesses’ operations, close schools and require masks in indoor public places. District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan upheld the constitutionality of the governor’s actions.”

At MPR, Brian Bakst reports, “Since losing her job in March as a health clinic receptionist, Maryan Ali counted on combined state and federal unemployment benefits to keep her Roseville household afloat. Then in late July, the bulk of her weekly check — a $600 federal allowance — went away … Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said he’s aware of the hardships facing people like Ali and is intent on getting the money out fast. He said once the U.S. Treasury sends Minnesota the money, payments could be turned around in a day or two.”

In the Washington Post, Ashley Parker, Robert Klemko and Mark Guarino write: “President Trump on Tuesday inserted himself into a city already roiled by the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, using a trip to Kenosha, Wis., to highlight his hard-edge law-and-order message and press what he and his campaign advisers view as a political advantage against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. … At an event focused on community safety near the end of his visit, Trump said Kenosha had “been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots” and vowed to stand firmly with law enforcement. … Trump — who said beforehand that the trip might “increase enthusiasm” rather than tensions — did not meet with the family of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a White police officer in Kenosha on Aug. 23.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson says, “University of Minnesota students returning to campuses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester will find their movements restricted early on as the university works to stem the spread of COVID-19. A four-step plan laid out Tuesday by U President Joan Gabel includes confining undergraduate and graduate students mostly to their residence halls or university-owned apartments for 10 days — except for work, eating or attending any in-person classes. Students would also be prohibited from visiting off-campus businesses.”

KSTP reports: “Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are updating lawmakers on their efforts to learn more about chronic wasting disease in deer and to mitigate the spread of the disease ahead of the upcoming hunting season. ‘Our sampling goals for this year are designed to maintain a high level of confidence in all of our areas. …,” said Dr. Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health group leader with the DNR. … Last week the DNR said there are three new zones in Minnesota for CWD, which includes Dakota County. However, because of COVID-19, hunters will not be required to have their deer tested in CWD zones during the firearms season.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Dr. John Najarian, who transformed the field of organ transplant surgery, died on Tuesday morning. Najarian was known for making organ transplants a routine procedure, especially for young children. Among his patients was Jamie Fiske, who as an infant in 1982, received a liver transplant at the University of Minnesota. Her case led to the development of a national system of organ procurement to match donors to recipients”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center keeps tabs on all things climate across the globe. One of the great success stories of seasonal forecasting over the past 40 years is discovering teleconnections between tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures and seasonal climate patterns. NOAA has issued a La Niña watch for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. In La Niña winters, the jet stream pattern over North America statistically favors a colder pattern overall across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.”

At Ars Technica Beth Mole writes, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is promoting policies that will prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and, as such, states and local leaders should disregard the agency and strike out on their own. That’s according to Harold Varmus, the Nobel-prize-winning scientist and former director of the National Institutes of Health, and Rajiv Shah, the former administrator of the United States Agency for International Development and current president of the Rockefeller Foundation. The two laid out their argument against the CDC in a searing opinion piece in The New York Times Monday, titled: ‘It Has Come to This: Ignore the CDC’.”