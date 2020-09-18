Minneapolis gets record number of absentee ballot requests

Big mail-in vote this year. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis received a record number of requests for mail-in ballots, as people prepare for a contentious presidential election during a pandemic. … About 114,000 of the city’s 260,000 registered voters requested mail-in ballots, said Grace Wachlarowicz, the city’s director of Election & Voter Services. … On Friday, the city will begin sending the ballots to people who requested them. Because of mail processing times, people should expect to receive ballots about seven to 10 days later, Wachlarowicz said.”

New York Times report on suburban women voters checks in on Minnesota. Emily Badger writes: “President Trump’s effort to court suburban women by promising to protect their neighborhoods is encountering one sizable hitch: Most suburban women say their neighborhoods aren’t particularly under threat. … Their communities feel safe to them, and they’re not too concerned about poorer neighbors moving in, according to polls in some key battleground states by The New York Times and Siena College. … They’re not even all that worked up about the idea of new apartments nearby, sullying suburbs dominated by single-family homes. … ‘Nope, not at all. I have no concern whatsoever about it,’ said Diane Wonchoba, an independent in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine. She pointed to an apartment recently built half a mile from her house. ‘It’s beautiful. Way to go. We built our home, so we were the new people on the block 20 years ago.’”

Former MPR Classical host Garrett McQueen on his firing. The Star Tribune’s Jenna Ross reports: “Recently fired classical music host Garrett McQueen was frustrated with a static playlist — reflecting a ‘sound management wanted to maintain’ — so he changed it, playing music for the moment. … ‘Do I acknowledge my actions were against the rules …? Yes. Do I acknowledge wrongdoing? Absolutely not,’ McQueen said in a new episode of his podcast, ‘Trilloquy.’ … McQueen recorded the episode days after American Public Media fired him as a host for Classical 24 who was heard across the country on ‘Music Through the Night.’”

Day brightener for the weekend. WCCO reports: “A Twin Cities chef has been reunited with precious family heirlooms that were stolen out of his car earlier this month. … Justin Sutherland told WCCO’s Jason DeRusha Thursday night that a young girl named Madelyn and her mother spotted his black knife roll bag while looking for gnomes hidden in a St. Paul neighborhood off of Selby Avenue. … Luckily for Sutherland, Madelyn’s mother saw WCCO’s story about the theft and immediately recognized the roll.”

In other news…

