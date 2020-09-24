Minneapolis paid more than $3.3 million in police overtime costs after Floyd’s death

Opposite of defunding. The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer and Maryjo Webster report: “To patrol a smoldering city in the two weeks after George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis shelled out more than $3.3 million in police overtime costs — roughly 37 times more than normal, pushing the department past its annual budget. The state’s largest police force tapped 822 of its 855 sworn officers to pull extended shifts during that pay period since May 25, where the department averaged more than 3,600 overtime hours per day, according to a Star Tribune analysis of payroll data.”

Gun permit requests rise sharply. MPR’s Brandt Williams reports: “In Ramsey County … the number of new applications in June, July and August rose sharply over the summer of 2019. In July, Ramsey County received 567 new permit applications, an increase of nearly 250 percent over July of 2019.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter responds to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers in the Breonna Taylor case. KMSP reports: “'[Breonna Taylor] was at home. In bed. Sleeping. And killed in the middle of the night by men who busted in her door and shot ‘wantonly and blindly’ into her home,’ Carter wrote on Twitter. ‘A competent justice system must be capable of calling that what [it] is, even/especially when her killers wore badges.’”

Power in the hands of the workers. Bring Me The News’ Melissa Turtinen reports: “Employees at The Current and Classical MPR have informed the company that they intend to form a union. According to a statement sent to BMTN Thursday, the content-creating staff at the two radio stations, owned by Minnesota Public Radio and parent company American Public Media (APM), are organizing to join SAG-AFTRA. More than 80% of staff, including on-air talent, producers and others, signed the two union recognition petitions, which were delivered to management on Thursday, the statement says.”

In other news…

Planning for more drive-ups and order pickups this year: “Target will hire 7,400 seasonal workers in Twin Cities for the holidays” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “Macalester grieves the loss of Kai Davis” [The Mac Weekly]

NIMBY is not a plan: “Homeless encampment at Peavey Park cleared out” [KARE]

Woof, y’all: “30 Dogs From Crowded Texas Shelters To Find New Homes In Minnesota” [WCCO]

Questioning Cousins already: “NFL writer has Bison quarterback Lance landing with Vikings” [Fargo Forum]

Once-in-a-decade paint job included adding a name: “A new star is added at First Ave: George Floyd” [Star Tribune]