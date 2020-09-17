Minnesota unemployment rate ticked down in August

Could be worse. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar report: “Minnesota’s unemployment rate did not budge much in August, coming in at 7.4% compared to 7.6% in July. … But the state added 40,500 jobs last month, an improvement from July when it recovered 32,500 jobs. … ‘We are continuing to see steady job growth and a decline in unemployment in Minnesota, but it will take some time to replace jobs lost during the pandemic,’ Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), said in a statement.”

Veep returns. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Vice President Mike Pence will return to Minnesota next Thursday, when he plans to hold a Cops for Trump listening session in Minneapolis. … The police gathering is ‘focusing on the Trump administration’s unwavering commitment to law enforcement,’ the campaign announced. It comes as President Donald Trump has focused on a ‘law and order’ message on the campaign trail, following civil unrest across the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.”

“Stop hitting yourself” is well-established legal doctrine. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “Six journalists are trying to take state and city police officials to task after being shot with less-lethal projectiles, gassed, arrested, and otherwise mistreated while trying to do their jobs during the Minneapolis uprising following George Floyd’s murder. … … The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Minnesota State Patrol are contending that they should be dropped from the lawsuit. … The agencies’ argument is based on the doctrine of qualified immunity, which states or state officials can use to argue that they are not liable unless the plaintiff can produce a strong case that an individual, acting in accordance to the law, violated their ‘clearly established’ constitutional rights. … Meanwhile, the city of Minneapolis and its police chief, Medaria Arradondo, have opted to answer rather than dismiss the allegations. They too assert they have qualified immunity, but also say that the journalists contributed to what happened to them at the protests.”

Ah, arbitration. KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “A security guard fired for dragging a patient out of Hennepin Healthcare is back on the job Wednesday after being reinstated through arbitration. … Hospital officials say what he did goes against their policy, but once his union fought for his job, their hands were tied. … The incident, caught on surveillance camera last June, shows a patient being dragged across the concrete in his underwear, exposing his genitals.”

Asking politely. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “As both President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden prepare to make campaign stops in Minnesota Friday, Gov. Tim Walz urged both campaigns to follow his coronavirus directives banning large or crowded gatherings, where the virus spreads. … Trump’s campaign has announced an event at the Bemidji airport Friday that is open to general admission. Biden’s campaign had yet to announce specifics of their campaign event or events, which appeared likely to take place in northern Minnesota.”

In other news…

Back on target: “Damaged Lake Street Target store set to reopen in November” [Star Tribune]

Workers at Salad Makers, Inc.: “Moorhead workers reach deal after alleging religious discrimination, unfair labor practices” [Fargo Forum]

Turns out it’s extremely boring: “Minnesota fishing license sales flattened over summer” [Duluth News Tribune]

Sleazy: “AG Ellison Shuts Down Alleged Sham Charity Fundraiser” [WCCO]

One is silver, the other’s gold…fish: “Woman and sunfish form five-year friendship on Minnesota lake” [KARE]

Who’s excited for football season?? “42 Badger players, staff test positive for coronavirus” [KSTP]

Formerly Suburban World: “Restored Granada Theater open once again in Uptown” [Southwest Journal]

A venerable tradition finds a new home: “Why Your Team Sucks 2020: Minnesota Vikings” [Defector]

Congrats: “It’s a girl! Frida Jade joins the family of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey” [Star Tribune]

Has it been 50 years already? “‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ turns 50: Love is (still) all around for the trailblazing sitcom” [USA Today]