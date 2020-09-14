MPR’s Marianne Combs resigns over editors’ handling of sexual harassment story involving DJ at The Current

Marianne Combs has left MPR over her editors’ handing of an investigation she conducted about alleged sexual misconduct by a DJ employed by the Current. She told her story in a Twitter thread:

Today, after more than 23 years at @MPRNews, I turned in my letter of resignation, effective immediately. Here’s what it said: (1/19) — Marianne Combs (@MarianneSCombs) September 14, 2020

Missing plane. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The search Monday for a small airplane that has been missing since the previous evening with three people aboard is centered on a southeast metro island in the Mississippi River, authorities said. … The search for the plane began Sunday night at Grey Cloud Island, which departed from nearby South St. Paul Municipal Airport earlier in the day, said airport director Andrew Wall. … Searchers believe the plane is in a water-filled quarry on the island, according to a statement released late Monday morning by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottage Grove Police Department.”

Report on national Republicans’ interest in the Minnesota Senate race. At Vox, Cameron Peters writes: “It’s been a hectic few years for Minnesota’s Democratic Sen. Tina Smith. First appointed in 2018 to replace former Sen. Al Franken after he resigned in late 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations, Smith had less than a full year in Congress before her first election as senator — a special to determine who served out the few years remaining in Franken’s term, which she won by more than 10 points. … Now, she’s on the ballot for a full six-year term of her own: Come November, Smith will face Republican Jason Lewis (known for once complaining that it was no longer socially acceptable to call women ‘sluts’). … Smith has a net +13 approval rating, according to Morning Consult; Minnesota is a habitually Democratic state, even as it has become more competitive in presidential elections. But Republicans are determined not to make things easy for her in 2020.”

Sad story in Sahan Journal about the long history of attacks and harassment against Dar al Farooq mosque in Bloomington. Hibah Ansari reports: “…Dar Al Farooq has been shaped in part by the attacks the congregation has suffered since opening in 2011. And it’s not just violent attacks. Dar Al Farooq has found itself under the microscope of a neighbor who runs a blog tracking (mostly traffic-related) complaints about the mosque since it opened. … Recently, an unidentified man set up camp in a park behind the mosque and raised a Confederate flag on a nearby tree. Mosque leaders say these incidents add up to an effort to intimidate, and sometimes harm, Muslims in Bloomington. … ‘It just increased the level of fear that our community has, and set the narrative that we are under attack all the time,’ Mohamed Omar, the executive director, said. ‘It’s either a media attack or a physical attack. That’s what we have been dealing with.’”

In other news…

Sen. Amy Klobuchar op-ed: “The Violence Against Women Act Saves Lives—But it Desperately Needs Updating” [Glamour]

Starting this week: “Smoke from West Coast wildfire to fill sky over Minnesota” [KARE]

No Zacks allowed: “The Zachs at the University of Minnesota are uniting” [City Pages]

Sure, makes sense: “Relocated Isle Royale wolves form groups, reduce moose herd” [AP]

Steve Marsh interviews Unicorn Riot’s Niko Georgiades: “Why Niko Georgiades Is Livestreaming Protests for Unicorn Riot” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Living Memory Tree: “Visiting one special tree is a new tradition for mourners at Minneapolis’ Lakewood Cemetery” [Star Tribune]