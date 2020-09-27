Poll finds Biden continues to hold lead over Trump in Minnesota

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik writes: “A new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE-11 Minnesota Poll of 800 registered voters shows former Democrat Joe Biden leads President Trump by 48-42 percent with 8 percent undecided. The 6 point lead is up 1 percentage point from the last Minnesota Poll in mid-May. The new poll shows Biden with a considerable lead among women and in the core Twin Cities, while Trump draws his strongest support from outside the metro area.”

Also from MPR: “The mayor of a southern Minnesota city is pushing back on state health department claims that a COVID-19 survey team was threatened there earlier this month. ‘Personally, I think they owe the city of Eitzen and its citizens an apology,’ Mayor Jeff Adamson told MPR News on Saturday, speaking about the Minnesota Department of Health. He disputed MDH’s account of the incident and said city leaders were never contacted about survey teams working in the community.”

The AP reports: “Wisconsin on Saturday hit a record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day as health officials said 2,817 people more have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state has seen some of the nation’s fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97 percent, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. In that time, the state has reported the nation’s third-highest number of new cases per capita, with about 423 new cases per 100,000 people.”

Kristen Leigh Painter writes in the Star Tribune: “The fate of workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could be shaped this week by decisions in Washington. The fate of the airport may hinge on some made months from now in Atlanta. Few industries have been more devastated by the global health crisis than aviation, which supports a vast ecosystem of local jobs far beyond pilots and flight attendants and the workers at MSP. This week, the federal aid package created this spring for airlines, aviation contractors and their workers will expire. Congress and the White House are negotiating further aid, with airlines and other businesses threatening huge job cuts without it.”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “After 59 games, the American League Central Division crown will come down to the final day of the season. The Twins, who less than 10 days ago had a 7.4 percent chance of winning the division per FanGraphs, remain in the driver’s seat after beating the Reds 7-3 on Saturday night at Target Field. Now, it’s simple: A Twins win over the Reds or White Sox loss to the Cubs on Sunday would give Minnesota its second straight division title. The Twins (36-23), who clinched home-field advantage for the wild card series which begins Tuesday with Saturday’s win, lead the White Sox by one game and would only finish in second place if the White Sox win and they lose as Chicago holds the tiebreaker.”