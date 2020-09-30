Majority of Minnesotans say criminal justice system doesn’t treat Black and white people equally

At MPR, Jon Collins says, “A majority of Minnesotans say that the criminal justice system doesn’t treat Black and white people equally and that George Floyd’s death was a sign of broader problems in policing, according to the newly released MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE-11 Minnesota Poll. But the poll also showed Minnesotans sharply divided on issues of policing and race, largely on the basis of whether they support President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden for president. … Just 36 percent of statewide residents surveyed thought Floyd’s death was an isolated incident, while more than half said it was part of broader problems in how Minneapolis police treat Black people.”

The Forum News Service says, “President Donald Trump will fly in to Duluth for a reelection rally Wednesday night, bringing with him public health fears as the Northland experiences its most significant surge of COVID-19 cases to date. … The ‘Make America Great Again’ rally will utilize an airfield ramp and private hangar … . Locally, nearly half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County since the start of the pandemic have been in September alone, with a monthly total of more than 800 as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 10-county region of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin reported a record-high 100 new diagnoses in a single day Monday.”

Speaking of Trump, Toluse Olorunnipa and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. write in the Washington Post: “President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists and armed militia members Tuesday during a bellicose debate in which racism emerged as one of the most contentious issues. He called out one far-right group, using words that some of its members embraced as a call to arms rather than a denunciation. ‘Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,’ Trump said after Democratic rival Joe Biden challenged him to decry far-right supporters who have taken to the streets in recent months brandishing weapons, and cited the Proud Boys. … Trump’s equivocation came during an intense and openly hostile portion of the 98-minute debate, with the two candidates offering sharply different approaches to the issue of racial division.”

For The New York Times, Maggie Astor reports: “A deceptive video released Sunday by conservative activist James O’Keefe, which claimed through unidentified sources and with no verifiable evidence that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign had collected ballots illegally, was probably part of a coordinated disinformation effort, according to researchers at Stanford University. O’Keefe and his group, Project Veritas, appear to have made an abrupt decision to release the video sooner than planned after the New York Times published a sweeping investigation of President Donald Trump’s taxes, the researchers said. They also noted that the timing and metadata of a Twitter post in which Trump’s son shared the video suggested that he might have known about it in advance.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is campaigning full steam ahead to November’s election while Republican challenger Tyler Kistner has his sights on a February special election. A court case prompted by the death of a third candidate will determine when the 2nd Congressional District’s voters decide who will represent them for the next two years. Craig filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court. … Kistner said in a news conference at the state Capitol Tuesday that Craig’s lawsuit is an attempt ‘to rewrite a bipartisan Minnesota law less than 40 days before an election.’… Kistner said that while he’s gearing up for the February special election that doesn’t mean he’ll be slowing down between now and November. Kistner still plans to be out on the campaign trail, doing what he can to help other Republicans on the ballot.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix, “A civilian review board designed to give Minneapolis residents a voice in steering public safety reforms is going on involuntary hiatus at a moment when the city faces a critical crossroads on the future of policing. The Police Conduct Oversight Commission — a seven-seat civil rights board of appointed citizens — is down to only three sitting members, below the threshold for the quorum needed to conduct business, after a member resigned in September to relocate outside Minneapolis. The city has opened the application process, but some fear this mechanism of civilian oversight could remain dark for months during this crucial period.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “A man suspected of shooting at St. Paul officers Monday night was found in St. Cloud on Tuesday night and died after law enforcement officers shot him, according to St. Cloud police. … St. Cloud officers were assisting St. Paul police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in finding the man, and ‘multiple officers from each of the agencies fired their weapons at the suspect stopping him from further action,’ the statement continued.”

Article continues after advertisement

At CNBC, Leslie Joseph reports, “The Treasury Department on Tuesday said airlines could receive larger federal loans than previously expected after some carriers opted out, freeing up more funds in the program. Congress in March approved $25 billion in federal loans for U.S. passenger airlines to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept air travel demand at roughly 30% of last year’s levels. Despite preliminary agreements, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines have said they ultimately don’t plan to pursue the loans, thanks to other sources of financing. Delta, for example, earlier this month said it was able to upsize a debt sale backed by its SkyMiles frequent flyer program to $9 billion from the $6.5 billion it planned.”

A New York Post story says, “Target has finally announced the date for its big annual shopping event — and it just so happens to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day. Target’s Deal Days event will take place on October 13 and 14 and ‘will feature digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than double last year’, the company said in a statement on Monday. Target did not address the fact that Amazon’s annual discounting event, also announced on Monday, will take place on the same two days. The giant retailers have overlapped and locked horns before over their competing sales events.”

At City Pages, Jay Boller writes, “Wanna live like TV’s Hercules? If so, there’s a bargain to be had just outside of Malibu in California’s Westlake Village. That’s where Minnesota native — and recent Minnesota Hall of Shame inductee — Kevin Sorbo is trying to unload his Mediterranean-style villa for $3.4 million. The 62-year-old actor is having a helluva time finding a buyer, resulting in a ‘huge price reduction’ from April’s ask of $3.95 million, as the property listing notes. … Unlike our other ignoble Minnesota Hall of Shame entrants, Sorbo later appeared in the article’s comment section to declare us ‘liberal/Marxist America-hating punks’ and threaten to sue.”

In the Star Tribune, LaVelle E. Neal III writes: “In the end, there were breakdowns everywhere. A dysfunctional offense. An imperfect defense. And a couple of bad pitches thrown at the wrong time. The Twins did not look like a division champion on Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Houston to open the best-of-three wild-card series. The defeat at Target Field immediately put them in an elimination game Wednesday, in which a loss would send them into a bubble-less October.”