St. Paul plans to clear homeless encampment above I-35E

Winter is coming. MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “The city of St. Paul plans to clear a large tent encampment Thursday, as it continues to try to find places for people to stay as the weather worsens. The tent encampment of nearly 80 people below Cathedral Hill stretches along a railing above Interstate 35E.”

Trial trials. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “The attorney for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion opposing a joint trial that would tie his case with three other defendants in the death of George Floyd. Defense attorney Eric Nelson’s motion for a separate trial follows similar motions filed Tuesday by the attorneys for former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.”

Politico interviews Gov. Tim Walz on the pandemic, politics and more. Politico’s John F. Harris reports: “Is Walz living in a fantasy? Or, more generously, in the past? Even Gwen Walz, the governor’s wife and a high school English teacher, sometimes worries that he is, at least when it comes to dealing with his Republican adversaries. By most evidence, they are little interested in helping Walz carry out the cheerful “One Minnesota” vision he campaigned on. ‘She’s a little more, “They mistake your kindness for weakness and don’t ever do that,”‘ Walz said of his spouse’s views about the yearning for a collegial bipartisan center she believes is illusion.”

Open for business and paying the price. City Pages’s Emily Cassel reports: “Over at the Wienery on the West Bank, a ‘disheartened’ staff closed shop last Thursday after they were robbed twice in the span of a week. When owner Pat Starr called a window repair guy, he learned he’d just finished boarding up windows at the Hard Times. ‘I was joking, if he needs some business, he should just come down Cedar Avenue,’ Starr chuckles. … Business owners don’t really know, other than to keep showing up. ‘After the riots and everything it’s like, hey, at least we’re not burnt to the ground,’ says Starr at the Wienery.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Sure, why not: “Duluth ties record for the lowest high temperature as frost, freeze hit region” [Duluth News Tribune]

Shorts to sweatshirts: “S.D. Weather Station Breaks U.S. Record For Shortest Gap From 100-Degree Reading To Measurable Snow” [WCCO]

Teed off: “Ex-Minnesota schoolteacher Tyler Koivisto surprises with win on European golf tour” [Star Tribune]

Seeing red: “Parts Of Minnesota Already Seeing Start Of Fall Colors Season” [WCCO]

A little good news: “Minnesota man shatters Guinness World Record with his 42″ mohawk hairdo” [Pioneer Press]