Stats show increase in violent crime across Minneapolis

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Mary Jo Webster write: “Violent crime has surged to record highs across Minneapolis this year, rising in more prosperous neighborhoods that typically experience few such incidents while continuing to exact the heaviest toll in the city’s poor, ethnically diverse areas. Through last week, the city had logged 3,674 violent crimes — defined as homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults — up 17% from the previous five-year average for this period, according to a Star Tribune analysis of police statistics.”

In the New York Times, Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman write: “President Trump pressed Senate Republicans on Saturday to confirm his choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘without delay,’ setting up a momentous battle sure to inflame the campaign as he seeks to force through an appointment in the weeks before the election on Nov. 3. Mr. Trump said he expected to announce his nomination in the next week and told a campaign rally that it “will be a woman,” gambling that he can scramble the dynamics of a campaign in which he is currently trailing ….”

In Politico, Michael Kruse writes: "It might sound a little unseemly, and even a tad nuts, considering the ongoing pandemic, the wheezing economy and his trailing position in most polls, but … all of a sudden, Trump's in a pretty good spot. Maybe one of the best of his presidency. With the imminent chance to pick his third person for the nine-seat high court, he has the ammunition he needs to amp up enthusiasm for his reelection among the most fervently anti-abortion portion of his base and maybe flip a script that has had Joe Biden in the lead for months. After the often chaotic, erratic past four years, Trump has within plausible reach a shot at being one of the more consequential presidents ever.

WCCO-TV reports: “As the sun set Friday night, a group of students gathered in front of Coffman Memorial Union to be heard. They want to be directly involved in campus police accountability. ‘We’re calling for a critical look at the UMPD, but we’re also calling for students control. We’re not just calling for accountability; we’re actually looking for change,’ said Nadia Shaarawi, a senior at the U of M and a member of an action based, social justice group on campus called Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). Back in May, University President Joan Gabel announced that the university is cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department, who are used for large events and football games on campus. Then last month, President Gabel announced an external review of the University Of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD).”

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot writes: “Standing in the heart of a state that has gloried in its role in helping save the Union at Gettysburg, President Donald Trump extolled at length Friday the battle prowess of a seemingly odd hero — Gen. Robert E. Lee. Some Minnesota veterans and Civil War historians were surprised to hear the commander-in-chief lavish praise on a man who led the Confederacy’s fight against Americans trying to preserve the Union.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Spyhouse Coffee employees executed a one-day unfair labor practices strike and picketed Saturday outside the company’s Northeast Minneapolis store to demand recognition of their union. In August, employees announced their intention to join Unite Here! Local 17, Minneapolis’s hospitality union. The union would cover 39 employees across five corporate-owned Spyhouse locations in the Twin Cities, a representative told KSTP.”

The AP reports: “Ron Gardenhire mostly maintained his jovial demeanor this season. As recently as Friday night, he was needling a reporter while discussing a strategic decision from the late innings. Less than 24 hours later, Gardenhire announced his retirement. This year was taking more of a toll on the 62-year-old Detroit Tigers manager than he’d necessarily let on.… Gardenhire, who has battled cancer and diabetes, expressed some unease about the coronavirus back in June before the season began. He also recently missed a couple games because of stomach issues.… Gardenhire previously had a 13-year run with the Minnesota Twins that included six AL Central titles.”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli first addressed his team during spring training in February, he set the expectations as high as he possibly could: This was a team capable of winning the World Series. … Saturday, the Twins took a major step toward that goal: With an 8-1 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field, they clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season.”