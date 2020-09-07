Survey: almost half of Minnesota nurses say workplace N95 reuse policies make them feel unsafe

In the Star Tribune, Joe Carlson writes: Hospitals across Minnesota resumed elective medical procedures May, but nurses say their employers still aren’t giving them enough N95 masks to protect them from COVID-19. A survey of Minnesota nurses conducted by the American Nurses Association in late July and early August found 49% of respondents felt unsafe with the N95 reuse policies in place where they work, which typically require wearing a single-use mask for five to seven days.”

MPR’s Kristi Marohn writes: “More than half a million people visit the headwaters of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park every year, most stepping along the familiar path of stones to cross the river at its humble beginnings in north-central Minnesota. Over decades, those many feet have eroded the shoreline, making the river’s first stretch much wider than it used to be. This fall, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans to repair that damage. The project, scheduled to begin in early October, will restore the river channel to its original width and stabilize the streambank.”

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “On Tuesday, motorists will once again be able to access the roads around Como Regional Park, Phalen Regional Park and Cherokee Regional Park. During the governor’s stay-at-home orders, the mayor’s office temporarily closed stretches of East Como Lake Drive, East Shore Drive, Cherokee Heights and the southbound lane of Mississippi River Boulevard to vehicle traffic to create more space for pedestrians and bicyclists. Once the governor’s stay-at-home orders were lifted, the mayor’s office asked that the closures remain in place through Labor Day.”

Melo also reports for the PiPress: “The St. Paul City Council is poised to redraw residential zoning rules that have barely been touched since 1975. The goal is more housing density and fewer parking requirements near major public transit corridors. In particular, changes would open the door to more triplexes and fourplexes in multi-family zoning areas, or within “RM” zoning, which is common along Grand and Selby avenues, and near the Green Line light rail area around University Avenue.”

The Star Tribune reports: “Bison need prairies. And, it turns out, healthy prairies absolutely need bison, said Tom Lewanski, natural resource manager for Dakota County. … Lewanski and Dakota County are planning a living experiment of sorts, to reintroduce a small bison herd to about 150 acres of prairie they’ve been trying to restore at Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings. If they’re successful, and the bison are brought back, they’ll be able to study in real time exactly how the giants influence the land around them.

KSTP-TVs Kyle Brown writes: “Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance while the NHL season was on pause, has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.The award recognizes outstanding leadership on and off the ice and noteworthy humanitarian contribution to community. Dumba stepped up as one of hockey’s biggest voices for racial equity in the midst of civil unrest across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.”