Target pledges to increase number of Black employees by 20% in next three years

Hiring target. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Target Corp. plans to increase its number of Black employees by 20% over the next three years as part of its growing efforts to build a more diverse and inclusive company, executives said. … The Minneapolis retailer on Thursday announced its latest commitment to racial equity as it also made public more detailed information about the ethnic and gender makeup of its employees and leaders. … Target’s total workforce last year was 360,000, with 25% of employees Latino, 15% Black, 5% Asian and 5% people who identified as mixed race, American Indian or other underrepresented groups.”

We’re beginning to think this Trump guy doesn’t always tell the truth. WCCO reports: “President Donald Trump says Minneapolis was ‘burning for two weeks’ during the George Floyd unrest until the National Guard came in and ‘it was over.’ … In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, Trump addressed unrest in the country and restoring law and order. … First, Trump said that Kenosha, Wisconsin is a good example of the National Guard quelling unrest.”

Another booze-industry union. City Pages’ Emily Cassel reports: “Just 48 hours after Lawless Distilling Co. and Stilheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge’s Labor Day unionization announcement, Fair State Brewing Cooperative employees announced Wednesday that they too have unionized. The brewery’s employees are the latest to join Unite Here Local 17, which represents around 6,000 area hospitality workers. … A statement from the Northeast microbrewery says that discussions around unionization have been going on for about a year. … ‘I am proud of the self-determination our team has shown by taking on the responsibility of organizing to make Fair State better,’ said CEO Evan Sallee in that statement.”

Minneapolis’ school police plan. The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “School district leaders have continued building a new school safety team over protests from staff and activists who are bothered by the decision to seek candidates with law-enforcement backgrounds. … In July, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) solicited applications for the position of ‘public safety support specialist’ to replace the cadre of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers who previously worked in the district. … The move was in response to the School Board’s unanimous vote to cut ties with the department because of the killing of George Floyd. The board’s decision was celebrated by scores of students and families.”

Quite a bit under what he was first asking: “Garrison Keillor’s St. Paul House Sells For $1.25 Million” [Patch]

Some hot HHH gossip: “So, Tommy James slipped Hubert Humphrey some speed this one night…” [City Pages]

Over 2,000 bears killed so far: “Minnesota bear season off to fast start” [Duluth News Tribune]