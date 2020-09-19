Trump, Biden make their case to voters in northern Minnesota

For MPR, Dan Kraker, Brian Bakst and John Enger write: “On the same day that early voting begins in Minnesota, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making campaign swings through the state. Trump held an airport hangar rally in Bemidji at 6 p.m. Biden, who is leading in most Minnesota polls, arrived in Duluth earlier in the day, choosing a low-key appearance at a nearby carpenters union hall rather than a rev-them-up rally. Upon arriving around 6 p.m. at the regional airport in Bemidji, Trump began his speech with the topic of refugees and immigration.”

For the AP, Will Wiessert and Steve Peoples write: “A solidly blue state for the past half century, Minnesota became an unquestioned presidential battleground on Friday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought for working-class voters in dueling events that marked the beginning of early voting. … The candidates steered clear of the state’s most populated areas near Minneapolis to focus on blue-collar voters, some of whom shifted to Republicans for the first time in 2016.”

NPR’s Nina Totenberg writes: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. She was 87.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Friday night, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota and U.S. flags to be flown at half staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.Walz’s order calls for all flags to be flown at half staff immediately until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s funeral.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Star Tribune, Mary Lynn Smith writes: “Minnesota’s new COVID-19 case numbers seem to be stuck at high levels, prompting concern by state health officials. On Friday, state Department of Health officials reported that 1,099 new cases have been confirmed across the state, reflecting an ongoing high rate of transmission, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. … What’s concerning to state health officials is that the overall numbers have stayed high for weeks. They suspect that social gatherings over Labor Day and the start of school may have contributed to those numbers.”

WCCO-TV’s John Lauritsen writes: “The pandemic has impacted businesses differently, but for butcher shops and meat markets, business is almost more than they can handle. Many have added staff to keep up with orders. Some of the uptick has to do with more people eating at home and shopping locally. ‘This year is like nothing I’ve ever been through,’ said Travis McDonald of McDonald’s Meats in Clear Lake.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “A stretch of Chicago Avenue that includes the place where George Floyd cried out for his life will soon be named in his honor. While the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city of Minneapolis will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place. A sign to be installed at the intersection of 38th and Chicago will mark the commemorative designation.”