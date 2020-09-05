Two ‘Boogaloo Bois’ indicted on charges of attempting to aid Hamas

In the Star Tribune, Zoë Jackson writes: “Two members of the Boogaloo Bois, including one from Minnesota, have been indicted on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. The Boogaloo Bois is a loose-knit group of anti-government extremists. The heavily armed members often mobilize on social media and have garnered more prominence and law enforcement scrutiny this year. The term ‘Boogaloo’ refers to a second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent anti-government uprisings, according to the complaint.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson and Peter Cox write: “Native American activists say homeless people in Minneapolis will return to live at a ramp to a state highway because they have nowhere else to go. The area around Hiawatha and Franklin avenues south of downtown Minneapolis was the site of a major encampment in 2018. The space — known as the Wall of Forgotten Natives — had been fenced off, but when a nearby encampment was cleared earlier this week, about 20 people entered the site again. Native leaders said there are no suitable alternatives and city park restrictions limit where people can go. Robert Lilligren, with the Minnesota Urban Indian Directors, said government help is the only alternative.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “Next to a freeway exit in downtown St. Paul, where people used to sleep in one or two tents, more have cropped up in a small homeless encampment. It’s a sign of how many people have resorted to living outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic and, as the weather cools, the urgency of finding places for them to go, St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher said Friday. … St. Paul and Ramsey County officials have been racing to find places for 100 people to stay by Nov. 1.’”

The Forum News Service reports: “A southwestern Minnesota man was rescued by emergency personnel Monday after being trapped under a tree for more than 100 hours, according to the Redwood County sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Aug. 27, Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, was cutting down trees behind his house about two miles east of Redwood Falls on U.S. 71 when a large oak tree fell, pinning Ceplecha underneath. According to Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Farasyn, Ceplecha lives by himself and the sheriff’s office wasn’t notified anything was amiss until he didn’t show up for two days at Marshall Area Technical & Educational Center, where he works as a teacher.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Nisswa City Council has voted to ask the mayor to resign following a profanity-laced confrontation with police that was caught on camera. Pequot Lakes Police said the confrontation started Saturday night when [Nisswa Mayor Fred] Heidmann was recording officers who were on a traffic stop. Officers from Pequot Lakes and Nisswa told Heidmann that recording was fine but that he had to keep a safe distance. Heidmann continued approaching and arguing with officers. … ‘You know that I’m the mayor of this (expletive) town and you guys get the (expletive) off the highway out here.’ Friday, the city council of Nisswa held a special meeting demanding that Heidmann resign.”