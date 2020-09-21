U of M testing dorm sewage for COVID-19

The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson and Ryan Faircloth report, “University of Minnesota researchers are testing residence hall sewage for COVID-19 on the Twin Cities and Duluth campuses in hopes of catching cases early and preventing outbreaks among students. The U is among a growing number of colleges nationwide experimenting with sewage testing as a public health tool …. The technology, as shown in a dorm case on the Arizona campus in August, could establish wastewater epidemiology as a leading indicator for disease outbreaks, even when those affected are asymptomatic.”

KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports: “The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have set aside a day to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87 after a fight with cancer. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed a joint proclamation on Sunday to make Monday Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day in the Twin Cities. The document recognizes several of Ginsburg’s landmark opinions on the bench…. It also salutes her record as a legal advocate for gender equality.”

For the AP, Scott McFetridge says, “Des Moines school officials have repeatedly refused to abide by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order requiring the state’s 327 school districts to hold at least half their classes in-person rather than online. For Des Moines, it’s a question of trying to keep its more than 33,000 students and 5,000 staffers from contracting the disease. But after the school board last week again voted to violate Reynolds’ order, the governor called the action ‘unacceptable’ and began the process for punishing the district.”

Also from KSTP-TV: “A family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who killed a Maplewood man in a hit-and-run Saturday night. Maplewood police said the victim died after being struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive. Gaocher Yang, the sister of the victim, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS her brother, 26-year-old Choulykor Vue, died at the scene of the accident just moments after she had spoken to him.”

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot writes, “The moment he felt a slight itch in his throat, state Rep. Fue Lee worried he might have caught COVID-19. Days earlier, the Minneapolis Democrat had gathered with family to mourn his brother-in law, who had died of an undiagnosed heart condition. Lee and many relatives tried to take the proper precautions … But that Sunday, a small number of elders had dismissed the guidance, gathering around a table to talk and eat without face coverings. … More than 20 members of his family, including a 9-month-old niece, would test positive in the days and weeks that followed.”

Article continues after advertisement

Says David Schuman for WCCO-TV, “Ramsey County is working to connect people with nearly a quarter of a million dollars that’s owed to them. WCCO got in touch with Daniel Kahn, a father in St. Paul, to tell him he had more than $1,000 coming to him. ‘I thought it was some kind of scam,’ Kahn said. But he pulled up Ramsey County’s unclaimed funds website and saw his name listed next to two uncashed checks – one for $719 from August 2018 and one for $321 from February 2019. … In total, the county owes $244,000.”

Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune writes, “A hooded man stole a houseboat Sunday morning docked on the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis before police tased and nabbed him not far away, according to authorities and witnesses. The boat was moored off Nicollet Island along the river across from downtown, where the man stole it and pushed the vessel upriver with a board, police said. The man onboard claimed he was ‘seizing the boat under maritime law,’ emergency dispatch audio disclosed.”

The AP reports: “Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the battleground state this month. Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee. Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit.”

For the AP, Frank Vaisvilas writes: “Wild rice harvest season runs through mid-September in northern Wisconsin, and while many tribal and non-tribal people are enjoying their annual pilgrimages to their favorite rice wetlands, others are concerned about the effects of climate change on this unique crop. With its rich, nutty and complex flavor, the wild rice that grows in Wisconsin and Minnesota is one of a kind. … ‘Manoomin is a plant adapted to harsh northern environments, and nearly every prediction of change brings negative impacts to wild rice,’ (Peter David, a biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission) said.”

From the Mankato Free Press: “Two people are charged after a fight over frozen pizza in a Blue Earth residence that left a man with broken bones. An argument over how to cook frozen pizza prompted a fight involving three men who had been drinking the early morning of Aug. 22.”