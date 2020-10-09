Chauvin ordered to establish residency, get cellphone

New Chauvin conditions set. KSTP’s report: “In an amended set of conditions of release, a Hennepin County Judge ordered that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of the four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, must establish a residency and obtain a working cell phone. … The amended conditions of release came just days after bond was posted for Chauvin and was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility – Oak Park Heights. … The court document at this time says Chauvin does not have a permanent address.”

Also regarding Chauvin’s release: The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix on problems with the bail system: “This week, the release of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd, on $1 million bond, was so contentious it prompted the governor to activate 100 National Guard members in anticipation of violent protests. Hundreds of people marched down south Minneapolis streets Wednesday evening, many calling Chauvin’s release pending trial another example of inequality in the justice system, and Thursday questions lit up social media as to who posted the high-priced bail.”

A pair of pieces in the Washington Post look at George Floyd’s life and the protests ignited by his killing by Minneapolis police officers. On Floyd’s life, Toluse Olorunnipa and Griff Witte write: “His life began as the last embers of the civil rights movement were flickering out. Its horrific, videotaped end ignited the largest anti-racism movement since, with demonstrators the world over marching for racial justice in his name. … During the 46 years in between, George Perry Floyd came of age as the strictures of Jim Crow discrimination in America gave way to an insidious form of systemic racism, one that continually undercut his ambitions. … Early in life, he wanted to be a Supreme Court justice. Then, a pro athlete. At the end, he just longed for a little stability, training to be a commercial truck driver.”

And a detailed visual reconstruction of the protests. Holly Bailey reports with visuals by Matt Daniels and Amelia Wattenberger: “It all started with a cellphone video — a teenager recording the excruciating final minutes of George Floyd’s life as he cried out for breath, a White police officer’s unrelenting knee on Floyd’s neck. … Floyd’s killing at the hands of police sparked a summer of historic protest across the country, including days of civil unrest in Minneapolis, the epicenter of what has become a national reckoning on issues of race, police brutality and social justice. … The images of the city on fire have circulated anew in recent weeks as President Trump has made violence and racial unrest the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. But what happened across the Twin Cities in late May is far more complex.”

In other news…

Currently serving a term for having his ex-girlfriend murdered: “Stillwater Inmate Pleads Guilty To Murdering Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm” [WCCO]

Airline job losses: “Sun Country Airlines Cuts 18 Manager Positions Amid Ongoing Industry Struggles” [WCCO]

A big deal for some of you: “Rejoice, S. Minneapolis: The I-35W exit ramp to 35th St. is finally open!” [City Pages]