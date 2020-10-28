Children’s Minnesota health system eliminates 150 jobs

Cruel irony. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Children’s Minnesota said Wednesday that the nonprofit health system is eliminating 150 jobs due to a variety of financial problems including fewer patients seeking care during the coronavirus pandemic. The 150 jobs being eliminated amount to roughly 3% of the workforce, the hospital said in a statement to the Star Tribune. Another 150 open positions will not be filled.”

Home invasion. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “Since May, there have been more frequent protests outside the homes of Minnesota political leaders, with the most recent occurring on Oct. 24 at the condominium of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. In photos posted on social media, protesters can be seen climbing the outside staircase to Frey’s home, attempting to hang a banner while Frey’s wife tries to stop them from putting the banner up on the outside wall of their condo.”

Article continues after advertisement

Making journalism more diverse. Washington Monthly’s Anne Kim reports: “Among the journalists who broke from the establishment to blaze their own trail is Sahan Journal founder Mukhtar Ibrahim, whose editors at Minnesota Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune discouraged him from pursuing stories about the area’s immigrants. ‘I worked hard to open pathways to communities that were invisible to mainstream reporters.’”

How much water does it take to make your hamburger? The Minnesota Daily’s Becca Most reports: “Although beef production on average is the most water-intensive meat to produce, the water needed to support chickens, pigs and other animals varies, according to the study. In areas where there is more rain, for instance, farmers require less groundwater to grow the crops that will eventually be turned into animal feed. But in areas that experience drought or have less water available, agricultural and livestock production will put a strain on the water available nearby.”

How Minnesota generates electricity. The New York Times’ Nadja Popovich and Brad Plumer report: “Coal has been the top source of electricity generated in Minnesota for the past two decades. But coal’s generation share has dropped from 66 percent in 2001 down to 31 percent in 2019 as wind and natural gas power expanded.”

Their last cover story. City Pages’s Emily Cassel reports: “[East Side Bar] is one of dozens of restaurants and takeout spots and delivery joints and ‘ghost kitchens’ and pop-ups that have debuted since COVID shut down Minnesota bars and restaurants in March, and more are being announced all the time. Rosalia Pizza. Nashville Coop. Taste of Rondo. Billy Sushi. Petite León. The list goes on. It begs the question … why?”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Sure: “Man dresses as clown to warn county of impending lawsuit” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Kudos: “North Minneapolis Gospel Artist Jovonta Patton Tops Billboard Chart Again” [WCCO]

Lighting the way: “Restaurant owner installs air purification system as cold weather brings more patrons inside” [FOX9]

Scary: “Minneapolis Woman Carjacked In Broad Daylight: ‘They Are Brazen, They’re Not Afraid’” [WCCO]

No reopen date scheduled: “Billy’s on Grand in St. Paul to close for the winter” [KSTP]

Just assume everyone in Wisconsin has it: “No. 9 Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game over COVID-19 cases” [KARE]

Make sure you have a plan to get home after: “Trump to campaign in Rochester on Friday” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Guv GOTV: