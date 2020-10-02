Duluth mayor encourages Trump rally attendees to wear masks, get tested for COVID-19

Health advisory. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Following news of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnoses after his campaign rally Wednesday in Duluth, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson encouraged people who attended the event to wear a mask, visit a health care provider to get tested or get a free saliva test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. … ‘The news of anyone contracting COVID-19 is scary and unsettling,’ Larson said in a statement to the News Tribune. ‘Do everything you can to self-isolate and adhere to Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines to keep yourselves and those around you safe. I truly wish the president, first lady, and anyone else who has been diagnosed with a full and speedy recovery.’”

Also in Duluth rally fallout. WCCO reports: “The Duluth Police Department says they’ve identified the person who was caught on camera attacking a WCCO photojournalist Wednesday evening ahead of the president’s rally. … On Wednesday, photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun, who has covered several political events for WCCO-TV, was on assignment gathering video of Trump supporters and nearby protesters carrying signs for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. … While recording video with a cellphone, Chhoun captured Trump supporters as they confronted the protesters in a public space. Chhoun identified himself as a member of the media.”

Some school outbreak data being published. The Duluth News Tribune’s Adelle Whitefoot reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health began publicly reporting schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. … This is the first time the state has publicly released information regarding COVID-19 cases in school districts. Going forward, the information will be updated every Thursday at 11 a.m. The school-related data will reflect confirmed cases in all Minnesota prekindergarten through 12th grade school buildings, including public, nonpublic and tribal schools. This will only include cases where the individual was present in a school building while they were infectious, according to an email sent to school leaders Thursday.”

Big shocker here. At Sahan Journal, Mukhtar M. Ibrahim and Becky Z. Dernbach report: “Earlier this week, a right-wing media outfit called Project Veritas released a two-part video sting that, without clear evidence, alleged to discover voting fraud in Minneapolis’ Somali community, including payments for ballots. … On Wednesday, however, Omar Jamal, a man who Project Veritas said was the main source for its investigation, gave a starkly different account of his participation in the Project Veritas segments. His new claims seemed to contradict key facts and scenes described in the original tape—what Project Veritas on Twitter describes as ‘the biggest systemic voter fraud smoking gun in American history.’”

