Fairview restructuring to eliminate 900 jobs, dramatically change health services in St. Paul

In the Washington Post, Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey report: “President Trump returned to the White House from the hospital on Monday, saying that he had recovered from the novel coronavirus and that people should not be afraid of a disease that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. Trump’s comments a few hours before leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., again downplaying the coronavirus, came despite evidence that White House decisions to flout public health guidelines and engage in practices viewed as reckless have had dire consequences in the West Wing. More than a dozen White House officials have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, a steadily increasing total that grew again Monday to include press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.”

At the AP, Steve Karnowski reports, “Thirteen staff members from an iconic Minneapolis steakhouse were quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week, the restaurant said Monday. The 13 work for Murray’s Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, which catered the fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the quartz countertop manufacturer Cambria Co. LLC. …‘Our staff was there to work the party only and at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the president’, the restaurant said in a statement.”

KSTP-TV reports: “More than 20 people have now been charged in connection to unrest that occurred in Minneapolis in August after a rumor falsely stated that a man who died by suicide had been shot by police. Monday, Hennepin County Attorney announced 10 additional felony charges into the incidents that occurred on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. According to the county attorney’s office, eight of the charges were for third-degree burglary, one was for second-degree burglary and one was for fifth-degree drug possession.”

MPR’s Kristi Marohn reports: “Starting this week, would-be Minnesota drivers hoping to get a learner’s permit will be able to take the knowledge test online. The move is aimed at relieving the long lines and six- to eight-week wait times people are experiencing at exam stations across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Thursday, the test can be taken online at home with a parent, guardian or adult 21 or older observing, or at authorized third-party testing locations such as a deputy register’s office or driver’s education program.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Three people are dead following a high-speed chase in north Minneapolis Monday. According to Minneapolis Office of Public Information Director John Elder, just before 2 a.m., officers near Dowling and Logan avenues recognized a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking with force Sunday morning. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the motorist fled police at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle got ‘substantially ahead of the pursuing squads,’ Elder said. Then, officers saw the vehicle lose control at the area of Emerson and 18th Avenue north and begin to roll. It happened near a community garden. Now a community of young teens are gathering to mourn.”

For FOX 9, Paul Blume and Gunnar Olson report, “Four families of Minnesota High School fall athletes have filed a lawsuit against the state high school league for what they call arbitrary limits imposed on spectators at sporting events this fall. The lawsuit alleges the MSHSL’s limits are more restrictive than the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance for events, specifically the banning of spectators from girls’ volleyball matches and the limit of 250 spectators at football games.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner tells us, “The gusty winds may be messing up your hair, but it’s also producing a lot of wind-generated electric power across Minnesota. According to this analysis by Climate Central, [Monday’s] strong winds in Minnesota are generating more than enough electric power for all homes in Minnesota.”

Says Shannon Prather for the Star Tribune, “A youth hockey association and Ramsey County are examining their weapons policies after a father with a rifle hanging on his shoulder walked his young son into a Vadnais Heights ice arena. Law enforcement officers were called to the TCO Sports Garden on Sept. 26 in response to a weapons complaint, and a report about the incident says the matter was referred to the city attorney. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department, which provides police service for Vadnais Heights, declined to provide additional details. It’s unclear why the man brought the firearm to the ice arena.”