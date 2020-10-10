Judge: 2nd Congressional District election should take place on Nov. 3

In the Pioneer Press, Bill Salisbury writes: “In a preliminary ruling Friday, a federal judge sided with Rep. Angie Craig, finding that votes cast in her 2nd Congressional District race should be counted Nov. 3 and a February special election may not be necessary. Following the death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks, Secretary of State Steve Simon began to enforce a state law that called for the election’s postponement. Craig sued to block Simon’s actions, citing a federal law that requires elections to be held in November. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright heard oral arguments Wednesday and issued a preliminary injunction Friday afternoon, finding that Craig was likely to win the case.”

Dan Browning in the Star Tribune reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has permission to leave Minnesota for any of four bordering states for his own safety following his release from jail, a judge ordered. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial of Chauvin on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, modified his release conditions Thursday without a public hearing, citing unspecified safety concerns that were presented to him in secret.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Fairview Health Services on Friday revealed more details about job cuts at two St. Paul hospitals that it plans to close in the coming months. … In filings with state regulators, Fairview says it will eliminate 268 jobs at St. Joseph and another 179 at Bethesda starting Dec. 9. More than 200 other full time equivalent positions are being cut at the hospitals, too, but Fairview says the exact number of jobs has yet to be determined because the employees are under union contracts.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Katie Galioto says: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a domestic abuse suspect was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Pine County. According to the state Department of Public Safety, the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 180, near the Mora exit.”

In the PiPress, Bob Shaw writes: “The smell swept over the metro area Friday, bringing wrinkled noses, scowls and complaints. It was the smell of cow poop — more politely called manure — wafting into the Twin Cities. …Conditions for the stink-invasion were perfect Friday — a high of 80 degrees, a steady wind from the southwest and dry conditions.”