Judge rules Second Congressional District election should proceed

Second District election is still on. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A federal appeals court declined Friday to suspend Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District election, keeping it on course for a November outcome. … In doing so, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals panel left intact a judge’s ruling this month to let the race go on despite the death of one of three candidates on the ballot. The death of Legal Marijuana Now Party nominee Adam Weeks put federal law around congressional election timing in conflict with a state law that postponed an election in such a circumstance. … Republican Tyler Kistner had asked the appeals panel to defer to the state law, which would result in a February special election. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig argued that federal law should prevail in this instance.”

Outside agitator. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “In the wake of protests following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a member of the ‘Boogaloo Bois’ opened fire on Minneapolis Police Third Precinct with an AK-47-style gun and screamed ‘Justice for Floyd’ as he ran away, according to a federal complaint made public Friday. … A sworn affidavit by the FBI underlying the complaint reveals new details about a far-right anti-government group’s coordinated role in the violence that roiled through civil unrest over the Floyd’s death while in police custody. Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Boerne, Texas, is charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot for his alleged role in ramping up violence during the protests in Minneapolis on May 27 and 28.”

With implications for PolyMet. REUTERS’ Ernest Scheyder reports: “Joe Biden’s campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a boon for the mining industry. … The Obama administration enacted rigorous environmental regulations that slowed U.S. mining sector growth during its time in office. Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president and is well-regarded in conservation circles, has been expected to continue in that vein. … The U.S. Democratic presidential candidate also supports bipartisan efforts to foster a domestic supply chain for lithium, copper, rare earths, nickel and other strategic materials that the United States imports from China and other countries, the sources said.”

Another NFL CTE death. The Star Tribune’s Mark Craig reports: “Matt Blair, one of the greatest linebackers in Vikings history, died Thursday of what’s believed to be complications from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the neurodegenerative disease linked to football and considered to be the signature menace in the NFL’s concussion claims in recent years. … He was 70 and had been in hospice care for an extended period of time.”

In other news…

