Kashkari sees ‘worse downturn’ if second stimulus package isn’t passed

Booster shot. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “Surviving not just the virus, but its impact on job loss is another major hurdle for America. That’s why Kashkari believes a second stimulus package is needed, especially for the millions of people still unemployed. Many who are jobless worked in hospitality, restaurants and retail. … ‘If those folks who are out of work today can’t pay their bills, then this spirals. Then there’s a worse downturn for our economy. Then you have a lot more small businesses going bankrupt, you have banks facing big losses, then the downturn is much worse for all of us,’ Kashkari said.”

Chauvin’s out. WCCO/AP reports: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been released from a correctional facility Wednesday and posted bail. He was being held on charges connected to the death of George Floyd. … WCCO has learned that Chauvin left the facility at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to be transferred to Hennepin County Jail in order to post bail. … Chauvin’s unconditional bail was set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions; according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s roster, he was released on conditional bail.

Unsocial media. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “[Lauren P. Peterson] received more ‘hateful’ messages until one sent her to an article from the conservative news site Alpha News, which showed that she had been charged with assaulting one of its journalists during protests in Minneapolis over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. But Minneapolis police had mistakenly identified Peterson as the assailant in a video recorded by the journalist and viewed nearly 900,000 times on Twitter.”

Seeing red. KSTP’s Alex Jokich reports: “The Better Business Bureau is warning Minnesotans about a scam known as ‘pinkwashing,’ where people try to profit off of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ‘Pinkwashing is a term to describe companies or businesses that use that pink ribbon to their advantage, to try to sell something or market something, take someone’s money,’ said Bao Vang, communications director for the local chapter of the BBB, serving Minnesota and North Dakota. ‘And then they are not sharing those funds with a legitimate charity or cause.’”

Unhealthy exposure. The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson reports: “Mayo Clinic is notifying more than 1,600 patients that a former employee inappropriately accessed their health records, but apparently did not retain any information gleaned from them. … The Rochester-based health system said in a statement Monday afternoon that an unnamed health care worker looked at electronic ‘data elements’ including patient names, demographic information, dates of birth, medical-record numbers, clinical notes and, in some cases, medical images.”

Crunch factor. City Pages’ Sarah Brumble reports: “Forming a multimillion-head herd of crickets was an idea that Chad [Simons] (who’d studied environmental law) pitched Claire (a maternity ward nurse) on one of those late nights while she was watching Netflix. He touted the very real benefits from a sustainability standpoint, that they use a fraction of the feed, water, and land of traditional livestock farms. … Their experiment has long since expanded beyond their basement, and now encompasses a 3,500-square-foot ‘urban farm’ in St. Louis Park.”

In other news…

