Legendary Star Tribune sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

For the Star Tribune, Patrick Reusse writes of Sid: “Hartman was born on the North Side of Minneapolis on March 15, 1920, and he worked for newspapers in his hometown for nearly his entire life. At the time of his death he was still writing three or four columns a week. He gained a stature very few journalists have achieved, becoming one of this state’s legendary public figures. He was for years a power broker in the local sports scene, playing an integral role in the early success of the Minneapolis Lakers pro basketball team while serving as the team’s de facto general manager and working behind the scenes to help bring major league baseball to Minnesota. He created a rags-to-riches story unlike any his hometown has seen, working his way from the very bottom of the newspaper industry to one of the most influential and popular figures ever to use a typewriter, and later computer, for his livelihood.”

At Business Insider, Connor Perrett says: “Dr. Michael Osterhom, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned Sunday that the next three months may be the ‘darkest of the entire pandemic,’ citing a ‘major problem in messaging’ related to COVID-19. ‘We do have vaccines and therapeutics coming down the pike,’ Osterholm said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday. ‘But when you actually look at the time period for that, the next six-to-12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic.’ Osterholm told host Chuck Todd that despite some progress, ‘vaccines will not become available in any meaningful way until early to third quarter of next year.’”

KARE 11’s Jeremiah Jacobsen reports: “A Hennepin County judge will hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit brought by a group of Minneapolis residents looking to force city leaders to maintain a minimum number of police officers. The suit against the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey asks a judge to require the city ‘to fund and employ the number of active-duty licensed police officers required by the Minneapolis City Charter, and continue to do so,’ according to a statement by the Upper Midwest Law Center, which is representing the petitioners. The suit alleges the city now has fewer officers than required by the current charter, due to changes instituted by the city, as well as recent retirements and departures of officers from MPD.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino says: “More than one hundred Macalester College students showed up on campus in near-freezing temperatures Sunday to hear Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts stump for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as one of three stops she made in Minnesota on Sunday. The event was not open to the general public. Attendance was limited to 125 to ensure social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic, with seating on folding chairs set six feet apart with masks required. … During her speech Sunday, Warren repeatedly emphasized that there were only 16 days left until the election, saying students not only needed to vote, but they needed to encourage others to vote.”

An AP story says, “Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn’t see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation. ‘All of a sudden it hit, and as it does, it just exploded,’ said Dr. Tom Dean, one of just three doctors who work in the county. As the brunt of the virus has blown into the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, the severity of outbreaks in rural communities has come into focus. Doctors and health officials in small towns worry that infections may overwhelm communities with limited medical resources.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports, “Knowing the city of Minneapolis could erupt in riots again, city and state officials say they have learned from the unrest following the death of George Floyd and will better respond to trouble in the future. They’re improving their communication and planning. They have contingency plans to deploy personnel. Still, they face the challenges of a dwindling Minneapolis police force, a technologically limited 911 system and the uncertainty of when and where more unrest might occur. … City and state officials say they are monitoring intelligence from their partners and trying to stay in close contact as they remain on alert for future flashpoints that could result in unrest.”

At MPR, Bill Enderson says, “The whole upcoming week will be a chilly one all across Minnesota. Cold Canadian air and ample cloud cover to cut off sunshine will hold the daytime temperatures well below normal. Monday will bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for just about all of the state. The rest of the week should see high temperatures of mid to upper 30s to around 40 for northern Minnesota and upper 30s to mid 40s for southern sections of the state. … Forecast models are calling for the heavier snow to fall across central Minnesota where anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow appears likely as of now. I think the Twin Cities area will get a few inches of white, much of it melting soon after falling … .”

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson and Jenna Ross write, “U mechanical engineers are working with the Minnesota Orchestra to study the strength and concentration of aerosols that emerge from brass and woodwind instruments, trying to assess how risky they might be in the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The first goal is to identify the risks in Orchestra Hall of virus-carrying particles flying between and among players and to figure out how to capture or disperse those particles — paving the way for safe, in-person concerts again. But the results could reverberate beyond the performing arts and play to a national audience of scientists and policymakers who are only beginning to understand the role of aerosols in fueling the pandemic.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Zach Sobiech, the Minnesota teen whose music and fearless battle with osteosarcoma touched people around the globe, has returned to the top of the iTunes music charts. His song ‘Clouds’ reached number one again Sunday afternoon, first topping the list of the most downloaded songs on iTunes just after his death in 2013. The song’s renaissance in popularity is tied to the recent release of the biopic “Clouds” on Disney+, which depicts the final months of his life.”