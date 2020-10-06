Minneapolis fire stations locked down for three hours Monday over civil unrest fears

Say what? The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Minneapolis fire stations were on lockdown for more than three hours Monday night after information surfaced about the potential for civil unrest, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Fire Department. … The statement did not specify where the information came from or who might carry out the unrest and for what cause.”

Can’t believe someone affiliated with Project Veritas would do something like this. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “Liban Osman is featured prominently in a video released last week by the conservative media operation Project Veritas claiming there is ‘massive voter fraud’ in Minnesota orchestrated by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. … In his first interview, Liban Osman tells the FOX 9 Investigators he was offered $10,000 by community activist Omar Jamal to say he was collecting ballots for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.”

Ugh. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “The George Floyd memorial off of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis has been vandalized for a second time in seven weeks. … A KSTP crew confirmed the vandalized mural on Tuesday. … Black Lives Matter St. Paul posted the update on their Facebook page Monday, showing the memorial with red spray-painted words over the mural of Floyd’s face.”

Nice work if you can get it. In the Washington Examiner, Emily Larsen reports: “Several repeat Democratic candidates in high-profile races who lost their 2018 bids for Congress got direct financial help from a nonprofit organization in the form of an unusual ‘fellowship’ during the interim period before they launched 2020 campaigns. … New Politics is a 527 advocacy group that seeks to ‘revitalize American democracy by recruiting, developing, and electing servant leaders’ — mostly veterans, but also those who were part of national organizations or worked in national security and intelligence — ‘who put community and country over self.’ … Six unsuccessful Democratic 2018 congressional candidates were named fellows in the inaugural fellowship class in January 2019, and four of them later launched campaigns in major races again this year: Amy McGrath, Gina Ortiz Jones, Dan Feehan, and Roger Dean Huffstetler.”

Fire danger. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Extremely dry conditions and high fire danger are triggering a Red Flag Warning for parts of Minnesota Tuesday. … The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the impacted regions are in the southwest and west-central parts of the state. A Red Flag Warning means the impacted area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.”

In other news…

A CUP Foods profile: “George Floyd 911 call: What should happen to CUP Foods for calling the cops?” [Slate]

Leaving money on the table: “Nearly 116,000 Minnesotans Have Unclaimed Stimulus Money” [WCCO]

Getting railroaded: “After decades, BNSF suddenly stops taconite dust payments to Superior homeowners” [Star Tribune]

Action: “St. Louis County eyes luring TV and movie shoots with $1 million incentive” [Star Tribune]

Oh, no: “What’s wrong with the lilacs? Beloved plants in Minnesota threatened by leaf fungus” [Star Tribune]

Big whooper: “Rare swan gives birders a treat – Austin Daily Herald” [Austin Daily Herald]