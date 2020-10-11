Minnesota party leaders gear up for possibility of post-election legal battle

The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes: “Leaders in Minnesota’s Democratic and Republican parties say they are lining up lawyers and marshaling resources for what is expected to be a protracted, high-stakes legal battle over the results of the upcoming election. The mobilization is being spurred by President Donald Trump’s criticism of the unprecedented growth of mail-in voting — and his unwillingness to assure voters he would concede a loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The stakes are particularly acute in potential battleground states like Minnesota ….”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library will not appear on the November ballot, but their political campaign begins in earnest nonetheless this weekend, with lawn signs, decals and slogans in hand. Their goal? To take on purported friends and allies at City Hall. The 2021 budget proposal unveiled by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in August asks for deep cuts across city departments — a pandemic-driven axe that will fall hard on the public library budget at a time when library advocates say services like homework help and digital literacy training are badly needed.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A Republican congressional candidate has filed an appeal in federal court to keep a special election in February after a third-party candidate died. Tyler Kistner, who’s challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, appealed a ruling that states the district’s election should proceed on Nov. 3 instead of being delayed until February. The death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks in late September triggered a state law that led to the postponement.”

From the AP and MPR: “Minnesota United’s scheduled Sunday match at FC Dallas has been postponed after two Minnesota players tested positive for COVID-19. … In a statement, Minnesota United said it confirmed on Saturday that two first-team players had tested positive. The team did not identify the players.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The nation’s first permanent memorial to survivors of sexual violence was dedicated in Minneapolis Saturday. The Survivors Memorial is located at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. However, because of the pandemic, the dedication took place online. .… The memorial is at the south end of the park along the Mississippi River. A circle of benches is intended to invite people to talk about their experiences.”

KSTP-TV’s Jessica Miles reports: “Inside Mill City Sound on Main Street in Hopkins, the vinyl is stacked, the volume always up and, surprisingly, during what has been a challenging year, so are the numbers. ‘The store is busy, it’s kind of amazing,’ said Mill City Sound owner Rob Sheeley. The record store has dealt with forced closures from COVID-19 and they’ve had to cut back hours this spring and summer, yet it’s still on track to hit record sales this year. ‘We’re busier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been making more money than we’ve ever made with this — our sales are up about 17-18% over last year,’ Sheeley said.”