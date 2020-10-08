More than 50 arrested during Minneapolis protest over Chauvin release

Many arrested last night. The Star Tribune’s Abby Simons reports: “More than four dozen people were arrested when protesters and law enforcement faced off late Wednesday in south Minneapolis after an earlier march to protest the release from state prison of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd on May 25. … There were 51 arrests made by various law enforcement agencies in connection with the protests, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Thursday. … Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanor offenses. The Hennepin County jail log shows many were cited for unlawful assembly. One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and one wanted on a felony warrant, he said.”

What’s the plan of Minnesota COVID cases start to surge? KARE’s Emily Haavik reports: “Minnesota’s neighbors to the east have put renewed restrictions in place in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. … Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a new order Tuesday limiting indoor gatherings. … Minnesota’s case growth is not as striking as Wisconsin’s, but health officials have repeatedly warned that ‘dialing back’ could be necessary if rates continue to climb. … What would dialing back look like? Minnesota state health officials already have a road map available.”

Park board rethinks going green. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has reversed a decision to change the uniform color of its police force from blue to green, months after initially requesting the change to distinguish them from the Minneapolis Police Department. … Park Board commissioners had called for green uniforms the week after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody. … But some commissioners shied away from the change after police leaders presented the new design late Wednesday night.”

Firsthand account of the west coast wildfires from Minnesotans who fought them. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Twenty-nine firefighters from all over Minnesota are back home after battling wildfires for two weeks in southern Oregon. …Wilderness firefighting was quite a change of pace for most of the Minnesotans. … Gov. Tim Walz sent the crews west after Oregon officials requested their help through a 50-state mutual aid compact. They included firefighters from several suburban Twin Cities departments as well as Bemidji, Crosslake and other communities.”

In other news…

No Surly union: “Surly Brewing workers reject union by one vote” [Star Tribune]

Land deal: “Nature Conservancy buys more than 2,000 acres of land in Superior National Forest” [Star Tribune]

Too late? “Students lobby to #LetUMNVote by establishing on-campus early voting, but Minnesota statute prohibits it” [Minnesota Daily]

This place is hot: “Fiery Journey: Nashville Coop Brings Tennessee to Minnesota by Way of Ethiopia” [The Heavy Table]