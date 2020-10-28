Pot party candidate said GOP operatives recruited him to ‘pull votes away’ from DFL Rep. Angie Craig

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach writes: “Four months before Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died in September, sending the pivotal Second Congressional District race into a legal tailspin, he told a close friend that he had been recruited by Republicans to draw votes away from Democrats. In a May 20 voicemail message provided to the Star Tribune, Weeks told a longtime friend that Republicans in the Second District approached him two weeks before the filing deadline to run for Congress in the hopes he’d ‘pull votes away’ from incumbent DFL Rep. Angie Craig and give an advantage to the ‘other guy,’ Tyler Kistner, the Republican-endorsed candidate.”

Related: The Associated Press reports, “A Minnesota Republican candidate’s bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February due to the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the Supreme Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests from the federal appeals court that oversees Minnesota, denied the request from Tyler Kistner. As is typical when the court acts on an emergency basis, Gorsuch did not say anything in denying the request. But he also didn’t ask Kistner’s opponent to respond in writing or refer the question to the full court, suggesting it wasn’t a close question.”

Says Stephen Montemayor for the Star Tribune, “Minnesota’s one-week extension for counting mailed-in absentee ballots in November went before a three-judge federal appeals court panel on Tuesday, one of several Republican election challenges being heard in battleground states. Republican state Rep. Eric Lucero and GOP activist James Carson — both Minnesota GOP electors in the presidential race — have challenged a recent rule change that allows state election officials to count ballots received until Nov. 10 as long as they are postmarked by the regular Nov. 3 Election Day. In their appeal from a lower-court ruling, they argue that votes received after Election Day could be disqualified.”

Article continues after advertisement

For KARE-TV Estefan Saucedo says, “One week before the election, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is reminding voters of their rights. Ellison released guidance Tuesday outlining federal and state laws that protect them from interference or intimidation, officials said. Anyone who experiences voter interference or intimidation while voting or attempting to vote is encouraged to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.”

A New York Times story by Stephanie Saul says, “They’re well-organized, they’re well-funded and they have a message: Return your absentee ballot, but don’t use the mail. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and its supporters have been on an absentee-voting education crusade since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, advising people how to request, fill out and return their ballots. Now, in the wake of a Supreme Court decision Monday disqualifying absentee ballots that officials receive after Election Day, the party is scrambling to get out its message, this time imploring voters to return ballots to their election clerk’s office or use drop boxes, rather than putting them in a mailbox.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Stillwater Prison is on medical lockdown after nearly half of the inmate population tested positive for COVID-19. At one point in October, 607 inmates had the virus, along with 62 staff members. Two inmates and one employee are hospitalized. … From no cases in late September to Minnesota’s largest COVID-19 spread to date inside a prison, Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell is looking closely at what has changed. ‘We are very concerned about the level of growth Stillwater has experienced,’ said Schnell. ‘You start to ask how do you have this level of change this quickly, and that becomes one of the key factors.’”

Article continues after advertisement

For BringMeTheNews, Lindsay Guentzel reports, “Tempers flared last week after a link advertising a three-day Halloween bar crawl event in downtown Minneapolis was promoted on Twitter. Who plans a bar crawl during a global pandemic? Who indeed. The 2020 Minneapolis Trick-or-Treat Halloweekend, organized by the Blockparty Group, LLC out of Texas, opened its advertising with a question: ‘Are you tired of staying in?’ The website then explains how the socially distanced bar crawl works. … An algorithm was created to make sure party-goers are socially distanced, basically creating an itinerary so groups don’t overcrowd bars.”

Neal Justin reports in the Star Tribune: “WCCO Radio host Jordana Green announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with leukemia and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic. Green, a station personality since 2012, shared the news with listeners by calling into the afternoon show she co-hosts with Paul Douglas. … Green, 46, who previously was a TV anchor at WFTC, Ch. 29, went into detail about how she went to a clinic for bloodwork last week after a period of feeling tired and spotting bruises on her legs. She was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a form of leukemia usually found in children.”