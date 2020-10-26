Senate candidate Jason Lewis undergoing emergency hernia surgery

Lewis gets surgery. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak report: “Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis underwent emergency surgery Monday morning after experiencing abdominal pain. … According to an examination conducted, Lewis was diagnosed with a ‘severe internal hernia.’”

Not wearing a mask won’t fly. KMSP reports: “Delta says it has banned over 400 passengers from flying who refused to wear a mask. … In a new memo obtained by CNN Business, the Atlanta-based airline says it has added 460 people to its no-fly list for refusing to follow its mask requirement. … ‘As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement,’ Delta CEO Ed Bastian reportedly said in the letter to employees.”

More options for Minneapolis voters. Also from KSTP: “Starting Tuesday, there will be two new early voting centers available to Minneapolis voters. … According to the Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services organization, a center at the Urban League Twin Cities and a center at Longfellow Park Recreation Center will both open at 8 a.m., starting Tuesday.”

More from the Washington Post series on George Floyd’s life. Arelis R. Hernández writes: “From the day George Floyd moved to Texas as a child to the day he was killed in Minneapolis, the police were omnipresent in his life. … They were there when Floyd and his siblings played basketball at the Cuney Homes housing project, driving their patrol cars through the makeshift courts. They were there when he walked home from school, interrogating him about the contents of his backpack. They were there when he went on late-night snack runs to the store, stopping his car and throwing him to the ground. They were there, surrounding his mother’s home, as his family prepared for their grandfather’s funeral. … They were at the bus stop, on the corner, and on his mother’s front porch. And they were in Minneapolis — 1,200 miles from where Floyd first said ‘Yes, officer,’ to a patrolman — when he took his last breath in handcuffs.”

In other news…

There’s always consulting: “Minn. hemp farmer banned from having license settles into new role” [Duluth News Tribune]

Malt shopping: “Going ‘against the grain’: UMN establishing tool to connect organic farmers to brewers” [Minnesota Daily]

As was intended: “North Dakota To Repurpose Coronavirus Aid For Fracking, Education” [WCCO]

Kind of an institution: “Uptown restaurant Chino Latino closes after 20 years” [Star Tribune]