Tennessee company agrees to abandon efforts to hire armed guards for Minnesota polling places

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayer writes: “The Tennessee-based company that advertised for ex-Special Forces members to serve as armed guards at Minnesota polling places on Nov. 3 has told the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office that it is rescinding its recruitment for the positions. … In a settlement reached Friday, Atlas Aegis agreed that it will not provide security services in Minnesota around the time of the election — effectively through Jan. 1. The company also agreed to provide public notification that it was wrong to suggest that it was recruiting armed guards at Minnesota polling places, which would have violated the state’s election laws.”

The Pioneer Press’ Deana Weniger writes: “Middle- and high-schoolers in the Anoka-Hennepin school district will move to distance learning Nov. 4 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to an update Friday. Elementary schools in the district, the second largest in Minnesota, will remain in hybrid learning mode. The district’s cases have been slowly climbing since mid-September. Anoka County’s numbers passed the state health department’s threshold for the hybrid learning format with 33 cases per 10,000 people.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker writes: “Early in the pandemic, there was a lot of fear that if the coronavirus got a foothold in tribal communities in Minnesota, it could take a devastating toll. For months, tribes were largely successful in keeping the virus at bay. …But now, cases are surging in rural areas across the region — and that’s having an impact on tribal communities, too. In Minnesota, the number of new COVID-19 cases among Native Americans has grown by about 75 percent in the past month.”

The AP’s Todd Richmond reports: “A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings pending appeal, dealing the Democratic governor a setback in his efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The ruling from the 3rd District Court of Appeals follows Evers’ administration issuing an emergency order on Oct. 6. …The order also came as COVID-19 cases surged in Wisconsin, where the state this week was among the worst in the nation in daily new cases per capita and hospitals are near capacity.”

The LA Times’ Deborah Netburn writes: “If Americans would stop complaining about face masks and wear them when they leave their homes, they could save well over 100,000 lives — and perhaps more than half a million — through the end of February, according to a study published Friday in Nature Medicine. The researchers considered five scenarios for how the pandemic could play out with different levels of mask-wearing and rules about staying home and social distancing. … Consistently, the most effective — not to mention cheapest and easiest — way to reduce deaths was to increase the number of people wearing masks.”

In the New York Times, John F. Wasik writes: “George and Pat Ritzinger moved five years ago to a community that few would initially consider a retirement mecca: a former shopping center site in Wayzata, Minn. … In their current community, Folkestone, they can walk to shopping and other amenities and engage in numerous activities. A bonus: They are close to family. There is little denying that a vast amount of retail space is emptying during the coronavirus pandemic — 25,000 stores may close by the end of this year — all while the over-65 population is increasing by about 10,000 a day. So even though arena-like malls and strip shopping centers might never see another Sears, J.C. Penney or Lord & Taylor store, some are being transformed into something more interesting: comprehensive upscale retirement complexes.”