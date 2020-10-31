Trump, Biden make final campaign swings through Minnesota

MPR’s Mark Zdechlick and Brian Bakst write: “Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden delivered what could be their final in-person pitches to Minnesota voters Friday, speaking before relatively small crowds in a race both constrained and defined by the coronavirus pandemic.”

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “President Donald Trump brought his campaign to Minnesota on Friday with a sharp rebuke for Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders who he said had forced him to pare back his rally in Rochester to comply with the state’s 250-person limit on public gatherings during the COVID-19 emergency. … A Walz spokesman said after the speech that the governor ‘thanks President Trump for finally following public health guidance at a campaign rally.’”

The New York Times writes: “At his final stop of the day in Rochester, Minn., the president stalked off the stage after less than 30 minutes, visibly angry at state restrictions that denied him the large crowd of supporters he prefers. … Mr. Trump claimed there were ‘at least 25,000 people who wanted to be here tonight,’ and blamed Democratic leaders like Keith Ellison, the state’s attorney general, for preventing his supporters from gathering. Mr. Trump claimed his supporters were ‘barred from entry by radical Democrats.’”

Dave Orrick in the Pioneer Press writes: “When politicians visit the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, you’d expect a lot of glad-handing, photo ops with livestock, and calories-on-a-stick. Instead, Joe Biden on Friday spoke to a State Fair parking lot not full of socially distanced cars. Yes, even the cars were spread out. So 2020. The Democratic presidential nominee on Friday came to St. Paul four days before Tuesday’s election as part of the compulsory close-to-Election-Day hectic travel that every candidate undertakes in order to energize supporters and glean free exposure in stories like this one.”

Article continues after advertisement

FOX 9 reports: “Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office will not seek a stay of the decision that requires absentee ballots to be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Simon said Friday. In a statement, Simon says while he disagrees with the decision, that came down on Thursday, just days before the election, Minnesota will comply with the ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

The Pioneer Press Mara H. Gottfried writes: “The largest association of public safety officers in Minnesota says a best-selling children’s book listed by state agencies as a resource for talking about race ‘encourages children to fear police officers as unfair, violent, and racist.’ In a Friday letter to Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s executive director Brian Peters requested the state stop recommending the book for instructing elementary students and asked for a follow-up conversation about the approval process for the book.

David H. Montgomery writes for MPR: “Four days before Election Day, nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans have already voted in the presidential election. The continued surge in early voting comes as a court ruling has thrown into question Minnesota’s plan to count mail-in ballots after Election Day — as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Secretary of State Steve Simon now says voters should bring their ballots to a dropbox or vote in person, rather than gambling that their mailed-in ballot will arrive by Tuesday. As of Friday, around 388,000 Minnesotans have requested absentee ballots but not submitted them.”