Trump campaign, GOP candidates ask Minnesota Supreme Court to separate ballots received after election day

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes: “The campaigns for President Donald Trump and GOP state legislative candidates are asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to segregate all mailed ballots received after Election Day. In the latest action challenging Minnesota’s seven-day extension for absentee ballots, the campaigns petitioned the court on Wednesday to separate ballots arriving after Tuesday in case of legal challenges to their validity.”

For BringMeTheNews, Adam Uren, says, “President Donald Trump will return to Minnesota for one final rally before the Nov. 3 election. The president has announced visits to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota this coming Friday as he seeks to pick up crucial votes in the Upper Midwest. Minnesota will be the third of his stops, as he holds a ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ at the Rochester International Airport. The rally will start at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 2 p.m.”

The Forum News Service’s Paul Scott writes: “In wake of the news that President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Rochester International Airport on Friday, both Mayo Clinic and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton have voiced their support for state health guidelines, including those limiting crowds to 250 persons. ‘Mayo Clinic supports the state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidelines, which were put in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public’s health,’ the clinic said in a statement. … ‘We expect them to follow the state guidelines,’ said Norton.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “The Minneapolis police union put out a call this week for retired officers to help serve as ‘eyes and ears’ at polling sites in ‘problem’ areas across the city on Election Day, at the request of an attorney for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. The request was made by William Willingham, whose e-mail signature identifies him as a senior legal adviser and director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “Vote. Be patient. Be civil. That’s the message from Minnesota’s last four governors in a multipartisan video released Wednesday. … To a gentle piano score, the video serves as a plea for calm and trust in the state amid the uncertainty of Tuesday’s election, for which droves of voters have submitted absentee ballots and the rest will be expected to wear masks and keep social distance at the polls. It could take days to determine the winners of close races, including perhaps Minnesota’s presidential choice.”

A Politico story by Nick Niedzwiadek says, “Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in Wisconsin, the latest survey to show the Democratic challenger leading — albeit by less than other recent polls in the state. Roughly 48 percent of likely voters said they preferred Biden, compared with 43 percent who backed Trump, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.”

At FiveThirtyEight Nathaniel Rakich says, “Once in a blue moon, you see a poll that makes you blink twice to make sure you’re not seeing things. This morning’s ABC News/The Washington Post survey of Wisconsin was just such a poll. It showed Joe Biden 17 points (not a typo) ahead of President Trump, 57 percent to 40 percent, among likely voters. To put it mildly, this is a stunning margin in what is supposed to be one of the most competitive swing states in the country — a place that Trump carried by less than 1 percentage point in 2016. And this is not an easy poll to disregard. ABC News/Washington Post adheres to what we consider the gold-standard methodology.”

For MPR Jiwon Choi and Jon Collins say, “Whether Minneapolis was aiming to defund, reform or abolish the police has been an area of bewilderment for many city residents and the public at large. MPR News submitted a list of six questions about the issues around defunding the police to all 13 Minneapolis council members. Two council members, Jeremiah Ellison and Lisa Goodman, declined to directly answer the survey. But the other 11 appeared to share similar perspectives on most survey questions. When asked if they supported abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department, no members directly answered ‘yes.’”

The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree writes, “Teachers across Minnesota are frazzled trying to navigate pandemic-related combinations of in-person and online instruction — so much so that nearly one-third responding to a recent statewide survey said they were thinking of quitting. … The hybrid model of learning is designed to give students and teachers at least a couple of days of face-to-face time each week and to give students access to in-person supports around mental health and other concerns. Still, there is the distance learning component to contend with, too, and in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, for example, that has put elementary teachers at the ‘breaking point’, according to a petition signed by more than 1,350 people.”