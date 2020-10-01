Trump signs executive order to fast-track federal mine permitting

Trump digs in. The Duluth News Tribune’s Adelle Whitefoot reports: “President Donald Trump signed an executive order and declared a national emergency Wednesday to expand the domestic mining industry. … The executive order is also meant to support mining jobs, alleviate unnecessary permitting delays and reduce the nation’s dependence on China for critical minerals. … According to a White House description of the order sent to the News Tribune, it directs all relevant agencies to accelerate the permitting process for mining projects. ‘There are several key permits for mines that might be able to be completed and finalized in the next several weeks,’ the release said.”

Violence at Duluth Trump rally. WCCO reports: “While presidential political rallies are meant to energize each party’s base, they have also become increasingly emotionally charged. … WCCO photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was on assignment Wednesday night to get reaction before President Donald Trump’s rally. While he was gathering video, he was attacked by a Trump supporter who was confronting a group of Joe Biden supporters. … ‘You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me!’ the man said. … He then punched Chhoun’s camera phone out of his hand. Chhoun was not hurt. He identified himself as a member of the media, and was recording the video in a public space. The group eventually backed off.”

Home construction on the rise. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “Homebuilding in the Twin Cities ramped up last month, but rental apartment construction took a breather. … During September homebuilders were issued 650 permits to build single-family houses, a 37% increase over last year and the most for any September since 2005. . … New-home sales have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging economy. The industry is getting a boost from record low mortgage rates and a shortage of existing for-sale homes that’s forcing many buyers to build rather than buy used.”

Game on. Also in the Star Tribune, David la Vaque reports: “Hockey, basketball and most other Minnesota high school winter sports will start from one to five weeks later than usual in an effort to minimize overlap with fall seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. … The Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors approved a plan during a virtual meeting Thursday that will have boys’ hockey starting Nov. 23, two weeks later than normal, and girls’ hockey starting Nov. 30, five weeks later than it had been scheduled to begin before the pandemic hit.”

In other news…

Ruff stuff: “Hero dog survives 11 days in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area” [City Pages]

OUCH: “How the Minnesota Twins Became the Worst Playoff Team in Sports History” [Wall Street Journal]

Good news: “Flyte Tyme’s Black music history artwork to be preserved as Edina studio is razed” [The Current]

Of Monkey with a Tool Belt fame: “Chris Monroe, Artist with a Netflix Series” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]