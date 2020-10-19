Walz administration announces aid to farmers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Farm aid. WCCO reports: “Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on Monday announced a plan to support agricultural producers, meat processors and farmers impacted by COVID-19. … The $7.7 million plan, funded through the federal CARES Act, will provide relief to farmers who have experienced market disruptions recover from and purchase equipment necessary for COVID-19.”

Video still can be made public though. Also from WCCO: “A Hennepin County judge has denied the use of body camera footage from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd to be used as evidence in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officers accused in his death. … Judge Peter Cahill denied attorney Earl Gray’s request to use the body camera footage as evidence in court, according to documents filed late Friday. However, the judge says that a transcript of the video may be presented. … Gray represents Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers accused in Floyd’s death.”

Report on the WNBA’s activism features more than one Lynx player. The New York Times’ Jonathan Abrams and Natalie Weiner report: “From the beginning of their more than two decades on the court, the players in the W.N.B.A. have defied society’s expectations. … Today, challenging the status quo is a hallmark of the league’s players. They pushed the envelope long before it came into vogue among modern-day professional athletes, and led the way in protesting social injustice and racism.”

Gender discrimination ruling. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Twin Cities truck driver has been awarded $165,000 from her former employer after the Golden Valley-based company fired her because she failed a strength test following a workplace injury. … The settlement ends a gender discrimination lawsuit filed in May 2019 by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against Stan Koch & Sons Trucking of the Twin Cities for refusing to rehire Alana Nelson, who complained to the agency of gender discrimination. … The settlement, approved by U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel on Friday, not only awarded Nelson $165,000 in back wages but requires the trucking company to apologize to her either in person or via video hookup.”

In other news…

They had one last weekend: “Judge reinstates Gov. Evers’ capacity limit order in Wisconsin” [KARE]

It’s already winter up north: “SOS from handheld device saves man from freezing to death in Boundary Waters” [Star Tribune]

More from the Washington Post’s series on George Floyd’s life: “As George Floyd languished behind bars, a Texas town and a private prison profited” [Washington Post]

Pay bump: “Target offers another $200 bonus to front-line employees because of pandemic” [Star Tribune]

Welcome home: “Nearly 700 Minnesota National Guard soldiers to return home from deployment this week” [KSTP]