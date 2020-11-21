21-year old in custody after three people, including police officer, shot in Albert Lea

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports: “An apartment complex in Albert Lea became the scene of three investigations on Sunday: that of an active shooter, an officer who fired a gun and an unrelated death. A suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested just before 11 a.m. Sunday, about nine hours after authorities say he shot a police officer and two other men. During the incident, a Minnesota State Patrol officer discharged a gun. As of Sunday night, it was unknown if the suspect was shot, but he was injured by shrapnel and was taken to a Rochester hospital, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). … Authorities said the suspect is 21 and from Albert Lea. As authorities were evacuating the apartment complex on the 800 block of S. 4th Avenue, they found a body.”

Says Patrick Marley for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Wisconsin’s partial recount boosted Democrat Joe Biden’s victory by 87 votes Sunday as President Donald Trump said he was preparing a lawsuit to overturn the results. The completion of the recount prompted the Democratic leader of the state Elections Commission to say she would begin certifying Biden’s victory on Monday, clearing the way for Trump to file a lawsuit. But two Republicans on the commission argued it was premature for the state to sign off on the results.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “A Rush City inmate who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Saturday, becoming the fifth state prisoner to die of the virus. The 57-year-old man has not been identified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was incarcerated at the state correctional facility in Rush City and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, where he died, officials said.”

In the Pioneer Press, Katrina Pross writes: “A coronavirus outbreak is raging through the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport. As of Nov. 27, at least 941 inmates have been infected with the virus, which is 75 percent of the prison’s total population. One inmate has died. The prison has been placed on a medical lockdown since Oct. 12, cut off from the outside world. Other facilities such as St. Cloud and Faribault also have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. … Stillwater inmates say they are feeling more isolated than ever, and they and their families fear they will catch the virus or even die of it.”

MPR News reports: “A St. Paul police officer shot a man being sought in connection with a domestic assault Saturday night. The wounded man was reported to be in stable condition at Regions Hospital early Sunday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. According to police, officers were looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and vehicle crash at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Maryland Avenue.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer, “As President-elect Joe Biden was making his first transition moves, Minnesota’s Medical Alley trade group wrote him a letter. … The move continues unprecedented actions taken by dozens of Minnesota companies since the coronavirus hit the U.S. And in Mandle’s mind, the offer of help was necessary. … Across the med tech spectrum, Minnesotans offered help to politicians and policy­makers responsible for addressing the pandemic. Nonin made and distributed more of its pulse oximeters. Abbott, which owns St. Jude Medical, worked on testing for the virus. Boston Scientific, one of the state’s larger employers, partnered with the University of Minnesota on ventilator innovations and donated a million face shields to protect health care workers.”

For Business Insider, Connor Perrett reports, “The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday, the highest single-day increase in deaths of all time in the state as cases of the virus surge statewide. … But hours earlier, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, encouraged state residents to go shopping to support local businesses.”

Also for the Star Tribune, Dee DePass writes, “The Rand Tower reopens Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis after a $110 million renovation that converted the Art Deco office building into a luxury boutique hotel. The renovation by Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. and ESG Architects preserves the architectural aviation and Art Deco themes created in 1929 by the original designer and World War I pilot Rufus R. Rand. But as a new four-and-a-half star hotel, it offers the public something new. The structure, on the National Register of Historic Places, is the latest to join Tribute By Marriott’s boutique hotel group. It features aviation-themed lights, marble floors and engraved medallions at every turn.”