After unprecedented campaign, Minnesotans head to polls for final day of voting

MPR writes: “Welcome, at long last, to Election Day 2020. Minnesotans head to the polls Tuesday to elect a president and a U.S. senator, decide several closely watched races for the U.S. House, and determine party control of the Minnesota Legislature for the next two years. Polls in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For many Minnesota voters, their Election Day has already come and gone — more than 1.7 million have already cast their ballots, according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. As of Monday morning, about 339,000 absentee ballots, and ballots from mail-only precincts, had not yet been submitted, though some of the remaining unsubmitted ballots could have been in transit or they could belong to voters who have decided to vote in person on Election Day instead.”

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemoyer writes: “Staring down an election without precedent, Minnesota officials entered the final push to ensure voters’ ballots could be counted amid a historic surge in mail voting, legal challenges, federal monitors and elevated fears of conflict at polling places. Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday that a record 1,839,710 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted — roughly 62% of the total turnout for 2016. Another 297,482 requested absentee ballots remained outstanding. … As voters rushed to return absentee ballots, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that federal officials are being sent to monitor for potential election law violations in Minneapolis as part of an 18-state Election Day operation.”

Also at MPR, Jon Collins writes, “Officials in Minnesota and across the country are preparing for threats against the integrity of Tuesday’s election, ranging from the spread of false information to voter intimidation. In an election that’s already complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a contentious presidential race, state officials are expressing confidence that the state’s election system is up to the task. … In an electoral context, disinformation is often used by political partisans to suppress the vote of people they think will oppose their candidate….”

Liz Navratil and Nicole Norfleet write in the Star Tribune: “Hours before Election Day, some Twin Cities businesses boarded up their buildings or announced plans to hire additional security. For weeks, business groups and local and state government leaders have been planning for the possibility that unrest could break out again after the presidential election. This week, they’ll find out whether their precautions were needed. … On Monday afternoon, workers in downtown Minneapolis were putting up protective barriers on the windows and doors of some buildings. Others remained bare, with few signs of change.”

For MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “Jury selection begins Monday in St. Paul in the trial of an Illinois man accused of firebombing a suburban Twin Cities mosque more than three years ago. Michael Hari, 49, the alleged leader of an anti-government militia, faces hate crime and explosives charges in the first major federal trial in Minnesota since the pandemic began.”

KSTP-TV’s Tommy Wiita says: “Minnesotans should expect some limited services over the next two weeks as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) prepares to launch the new MNDRIVE computer system on Nov. 16. According to DPS-DVS, online services will be unavailable beginning Monday at 7 p.m. Other preparations also include closing or limiting services at DVS exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices statewide Nov. 11 through Nov. 14 in advance of the MNDRIVE launch. Customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and to check the DVS locations web page for the latest information.”

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson and Mary Lynn Smith write, “Wisconsin posted fewer infections and COVID-19 deaths all spring and summer — a disparity that put Minnesota health officials on the defensive about their pandemic response — but passed Minnesota on Sept. 11. Wisconsin now has 232,296 known infections compared with Minnesota’s 153,620 and closed the gap on COVID-19 mortality by reporting 702 deaths since Oct. 1 compared with Minnesota’s 436. … Minnesota is surrounded by four states with the nation’s highest infection rates, but state leaders have looked east for comparisons because of Wisconsin’s similar geography and urbanization. Minnesota’s new infection rate is 427 per million people per day, according to the COVID Exit Strategy website, while Wisconsin’s rate is 798 and the Dakotas are above 1,300.”

The AP says, “North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, a distinction the state has held many times in the last couple of months. … Hospitalizations have hit new highs in each of the past six days. There were only 209 available inpatient beds and 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota hospitals on Monday.”

Says Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews, “Steve ‘Steve-O’ LaTart, who has spent the better part of two decades as Dave Ryan’s executive producer on KWDB’s morning show, was laid off, as was Cities 97.1 morning show host Hunter Quinn. LaTart announced on Facebook that he found out that his longtime career with the music station was over while he was at Home Depot.”

The Forum News Service reports: “Investigators have determined that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted while driving when he hit and killed a man walking along U.S. 14 on Sept 12. That’s according to an accident report released Monday by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Craig Price, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety cabinet secretary, said evidence shows that Ravnsborg was distracted when the Republican official entered the north shoulder of the highway while traveling westbound, where he struck Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore. The nature of the distraction is under investigation, Price said.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “For anybody unsure of how to transport a snowmobile, putting it on the roof of a vehicle isn’t a good way. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a Minnesota-registered vehicle was stopped Sunday on U.S. Highway 63 in Polk County for driving with a snowmobile strapped onto its roof.”