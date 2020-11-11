Anoka-Hennepin School District moving all students to distance learning

Clear out your desks. KSTP reports: “The largest school district in the state is moving the rest of its students to distance learning. Last week, middle and high school students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District switched from hybrid learning to distance learning, citing rising COVID-19 cases. Now elementary schools will do the same.”

Building a healthy community in north Minneapolis. Michigan Radio’s Yuki Noguchi reports: “By 2002, when [Gary] Cunningham took over, he says, it was running a $2 million annual deficit, and few patients were getting regular vaccinations or mammogram screenings. So Cunningham refocused on Pilot City’s original mission: to increase access to health care by also identifying and enhancing social services to support that goal. Cunningham’s team developed some innovative solutions to bring more patients in, including providing bus tokens to patients who couldn’t otherwise afford transportation. NorthPoint’s new approach reached a growing Somali and Hmong population in the area through hosting lunch events with religious leaders and featuring food from those communities. Over the last 15 years, vaccination and health screening rates more than doubled, to close to 80%.”

Q&A with NRCC’s Tom Emmer on shrinking the Democrats’ U.S. House majority. MPR’s Ari Shapiro reports: “‘One of the issues that our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have is that they had a new group of elected officials join their conference two years ago who announced proudly that the socialists have arrived. … We ran an election based on far left-wing policies that included the Green New Deal, that included open borders and frankly, raising your taxes by $4 trillion.’”

Distance losing. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “You’re going to have to wait until next year, Minnesota Vikings fans — not in terms of winning games, but attending them. The Vikings blew the whistle Wednesday on their hopes of bringing fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium during the 2020 season. Rising COVID-19 infection rates forced the call.”

In other news…

Roads to nowhere: “357 crashes reported in Minnesota during early November snowstorm” [KMSP]

Blues, Rags and Dollars: “Minnesota legend and Dylan friend Tony Glover’s ‘extraordinary time machine’ is up for auction” [Star Tribune]

But did they hear him out? “Minnesota Trump supporter attacked older couple with golf club, charges say” [Fargo Forum]