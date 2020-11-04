Hagedorn, Craig declare next-day election victories

More election news. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn declared victory Wednesday in a high-stakes rematch in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District, where he narrowly led DFL challenger Dan Feehan. ‘I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Minnesota for another two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of our southern Minnesota values and rural way of life,’ Hagedorn said in a statement.”

And in CD2. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig declared victory over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner Wednesday in a pivotal congressional swing district south of the Twin Cities. The Associated Press had not yet called the race’s outcome as ballots continued to be counted Wednesday morning. But Craig had netted 9,092 more votes than Kistner in a Second Congressional District race that was clouded by a legal challenge following the death of a third-party candidate.”

Run for the border. The Associated Press reports: “South Dakota had two marijuana proposals on the ballot — one for medical use and one for recreational — and advocates pitched them to voters as a package deal. Even so, they must have been stunned to see voters say yes to recreational marijuana, putting South Dakota among just a handful of states to take such a step. After all, the state’s voters soundly rejected medical marijuana four years ago and it was a struggle simply to legalize industrial hemp.”

This won’t end well: Phoenix Business Journal staff reports: Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm, said Tuesday it had acquired BridgeTower Media, national business media and marketing platform headquartered in Minneapolis. BridgeTower owns Minneapolis-based Finance & Commerce, a business-focused daily newspaper published Tuesdays through Saturdays. The paper has about 30 employees, according to a spokesperson.

In other news…

OK: “North Dakota legislature candidate who died from COVID-19 wins election” [KMSP]

Follow-up: “Defying North Dakota’s attorney general, Burgum fills seat after candidate who died from COVID-19 wins” [Fargo Forum]

Kudos: “Amáda Márquez Simula was already a super-volunteer. Now she’s mayor-elect of Columbia Heights.” [Sahan Journal]

In non-election news: “School board explores renaming Henry Sibley High in Mendota Heights” [Star Tribune]