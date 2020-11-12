I-94 closed near Monticello after multiple crashes amid winter storm

More than a dusting. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Snow covered roads have led to multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello, including one involving a semitrailer truck that burst into flames. … All westbound lanes are closed to all but emergency traffic, and motorists are advised to use a detour until early afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. … Images from MnDOT traffic management cameras show a large plume of smoke rising from a big rig that crashed near milepost 194, just before the Hwy. 25 exit in Monticello. At least a dozen other vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the video.”

When COVID comes it comes fast. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Karen Tolkkinen reports: “COVID-19 has swept through two residential buildings at the Galeon Senior Living center in Osakis, Minn., claiming seven lives and infecting three-quarters of nursing home residents since getting its first case in October, its administrator confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. … Galeon had successfully warded off the virus until late October, Reinke said. But in a few short weeks, it has infected 75% of its 40 nursing home residents and 50-75% of its 19 assisted living residents. Most assisted living residents have had no symptoms, she said. But two of them died, as have five from the nursing home.”

Another example. KSTP reports: “Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud has been placed on a modified lockdown due to COVID-19 cases, according to a Department of Corrections spokesperson. … The lockdown went into effect on Oct. 30. … As of Tuesday, 212 inmates had COVID-19 out of 623 total inmates in the facility, according to the spokesperson. Fifty-nine staff members are also currently out due to COVID-19.”

What does it mean? The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “In electing new School Board members, Minneapolis voters bucked the trend of choosing DFL-backed candidates while also reelecting an incumbent who was firm in her support of the district’s controversial Comprehensive District Design (CDD) restructuring plan. … In District 4, which includes the neighborhoods near the Chain of Lakes and Downtown, activist and community organizer Adriana Cerrillo very narrowly defeated DFL-backed Christa Mims, a Hennepin County social worker, for the seat being vacated by Bob Walser. … Voters in District 2, which covers North Minneapolis, chose longtime community member and business owner Sharon El-Amin over one-term incumbent KerryJo Felder, an opponent of the CDD who had the backing of the DFL and teachers union. … Not since 2014 had a non-DFL-endorsed candidate won a seat on the nine-member board.”

In other news…

