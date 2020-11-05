Joint trial of cops in George Floyd case to be held in Hennepin County, cameras allowed in courtroom

No change of venue. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson report: “The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be tried together in Hennepin County District Court, the judge on the case ruled Thursday. … Judge Peter Cahill said Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will start trial on March 8 in the downtown Minneapolis courthouse, but he left open the possibility of reconsidering that decision before evidence is heard in the case. … In a handful of rulings, Cahill also said he would allow cameras in the courtroom to livestream the trial and will sequester the jury for the trial that could take more than a month. The jurors will also remain anonymous for their safety.”

Extra helping. Also in the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith reports: “Minnesota Central Kitchen — started by nonprofits and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic to feed people in need — has received a $100,000 boost from Hennepin County. … It’s the latest public funding to support the initiative since Second Harvest Heartland, one of seven food banks in Minnesota, launched the program in April to respond to the growing need for help. … This month, the program will top 1 million free meals and aims to dish out another 1 million meals in 2021 to Minnesotans in need — from Roseville students to the homeless living at Minneapolis encampments. The program is estimated to cost $5.6 million a year, most of which funds the re-employment of restaurant workers to prepare the food.”

You reap what you sow. KMSP’s Sarah Danik reports: “It’s going to be a big adjustment for the farmers in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District as Rep. Collin Peterson was voted out after serving for 30 years and serving as the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. … Republican State Senator Michelle Fischbach received 53% of the vote Tuesday, while Rep. Peterson received 39%. Though the majority voted him out, some said they are not looking forward to the change, fearing that farmers’ voices may not be as loud in Washington.”

Leaving the downtown grind behind. The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson reports: “Peace Coffee is saying ‘peace out’ to the coffeehouse business. … The Minneapolis-based roaster is not reopening its three stylish downtown Minneapolis coffee outposts. Two are located in the Capella Tower at 225 S. 6th St. (both opened in 2015), and the third, which debuted two years ago, is in AT&T Tower at 901 Marquette Av. All have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March. … It’s a different story at the company’s 10-year-old south Minneapolis shop (3262 Minnehaha Av. S.), which is getting a makeover. … Peace Coffee is teaming up with Wildflyer Coffee, a Minneapolis-based specialty coffee company that works to provide job stability to homeless youth and end youth homelessness.”

In other news…

