Judge denies request to stop challenge to Minnesota’s mail-in ballot deadline

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor writes, “A federal judge in St. Paul on Thursday denied a request to halt proceedings in a Republican challenge to the state’s extended deadline for accepting mail-in ballots in the presidential race. Although Democrat Joe Biden carried the state decisively over President Donald Trump, a pre-election ruling by the Eighth U.S. Circuit of Appeals required that ballots arriving after Nov. 3 be set aside for potential legal challenges. … The decision by U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel comes in a case brought by two GOP electors — party activist James Carson and state Rep. Eric Lucero — seeking to block a state consent decree counting mail-in votes that arrive as late as Nov. 10, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.”

The New York Times reports: “Joseph R. Biden Jr. stood on the threshold of the American presidency in the early hours of Friday, seizing a slim lead over President Trump in Georgia and drawing ever closer to overtaking him in Pennsylvania. Those victories would secure the 270 electoral votes he needs to lay claim to the White House. Mr. Biden had already begun to project the image of a man preparing to assume the mantle of office, meeting on Thursday with his economic and health advisers to be briefed on the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson says, “A second COVID-19 vaccine trial is launching in Minnesota as infections, hospitalizations and deaths rise in the pandemic. Allina Health on Monday enrolled its first 10 participants, who either received an experimental vaccine made by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. or a non-medicating placebo at the trial site in Minneapolis. The goal is to enroll hundreds of local participants this winter to learn how the vaccine works and compares with others being rapidly developed against the highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, said Dr. Frank Rhame, the Allina virologist running the Ensemble trial.”

For MPR, Tom Scheck and Geoffrey Hing say: “President Donald Trump says he’ll seek a recount of the ballots cast in Wisconsin after unofficial results on Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden winning the state by less than 1 percentage point. Wisconsin’s uncertified count shows Biden winning by a little more than 20,000 votes, flipping a state Trump won four years ago by nearly 23,000 votes. … Those who work or monitor election recounts say it’s unlikely Trump will overcome a 20,000-vote margin. Previous statewide recounts in Wisconsin didn’t show much movement from the initial counts, said Neil Albrecht, who managed elections for the city of Milwaukee between 2012 and this spring.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Woltman says: “Ayd Mill Road in St. Paul will reopen Saturday morning after a three-month reconstruction project that included the addition of a new path for cyclists and pedestrians. The 1.5-mile stretch of pothole-pocked road from Interstate 35E to Selby Avenue closed to traffic on Aug. 1 for the $1.7 million rebuild, which reduced it to three lanes from four to make room for the new mixed-use path. … The rebuilt road, which has a new lower speed limit of 35 mph, consists of one northbound and two southbound vehicle lanes.”

Says Rae Yost for KELO-TV in South Dakota, “Kansas isn’t the only state restricting travelers from South Dakota. The state joins Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and at least 12 other states that have some sort of restriction. The restrictions don’t ban travelers or visitors from South Dakota but they do either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame or the recommendation to take those actions. Kansas is the most recent state to add South Dakota.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “Gov. Tim Walz issued a series of emergency directives to schools on Thursday, some of which seek to ease the burden on teachers during the pandemic. In an executive order, Walz ‘strongly’ discouraged schools from requiring teachers to provide live instruction to both in-person and remote students at the same time. Instead of dialing in to a videoconference from home, Walz wants those students to do school work on their own time. The governor’s order also requires schools to give teachers an extra 30 minutes of planning time each day to prepare for distance learning. That’s in addition to the five planning minutes teachers already get for every 25 minutes of instruction.”

For the Business Journal, Nick Halter says, “The last eight months have brought a mercurial rise in unemployment and a devastating blow to many small businesses. Developers have pulled back on hotels, retail centers and office complexes. Yet one thing has remained almost constant throughout the pandemic. Apartment buildings are still going up. … The Twin Cities is on a pace to break ground on more apartments this year than any year in recent history except for 2019, according to preliminary Housing and Urban Development numbers.”

Article continues after advertisement

For KSTP-TV, Rebecca Omastiak says, “The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday that the state will open another saliva testing site Monday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. According to MDH, it will be the eighth site in the state and will offer free saliva tests to those who believe they need to be tested for COVID-19. Testing will be available seven days a week, from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments can be made in advance via this registration site.”

For BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson says, “James Wiseman is the consensus best big man in the upcoming NBA Draft and he apparently does not want to be selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. ‘Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there,’ said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on a recent appearance on Darren Wolfson’s The Scoop podcast. ‘From what I understand Wiseman doesn’t even want to do anything with the Wolves.’ If it’s true that Wiseman wants nothing to do with Minnesota, it might not matter considering the Wolves aren’t exactly in the market to get bigger. … And there isn’t a mock draft on the planet that projects the Wolves to take Wiseman first overall.”